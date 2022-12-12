Xiaomi 13 versus Xiaomi 13 Pro: Specs, prices compared

Xiaomi recently launched two of its brand-new smartphones, Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro, in China. About the same, the company’s founder and CEO Lei Jun has stated that Xiaomi 13 will soon be available in the global markets as well.

Looking at both the devices, one interesting thing about them is both the smartphones, Xiaomi 13 and 13 Pro are the first Xiaomi devices to come with the all-new MIUI 14 software update out-of-the-box.

As you will read on the comparison between both the devices, you’ll see that both devices, Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro are quite similar. Both the devices come with somewhat similar displays, powered by the same chipset, triple rear camera setup at the back among others.

Here are both the smartphones being compared as to how the Xiaomi 13 and 13 Pro will work against each other:

The all-new Xiaomi 13 comes with a 6.36-inch flat 1080p AMOLED display along with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The device also comes with the support of HDR10+ and Dolby Vision playback. Whereas Xiaomi 13 Pro on the other hand comes with a 6.73-inch curved 2K (1440p) LTPO AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, both the devices come powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip coupled with up to 12 GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. On the software front, as mentioned above, both devices will run on Xiaomi’s all-new MIUI 14 software. For optics, Xiaomi 13 comes with a triple rear camera setup at the back which will include a 50 MP main sensor, a 12 MP ultra-wide angle and finally a 10 MP telephoto sensor for 3X optical zoom. Meanwhile, Xiaomi 13 Pro too comes packed with a triple rear camera setup on the back which includes a 50 MP main sensor, 50 MP ultrawide-angle and 50 MP telephoto sensor. On the battery side, Xiaomi 13 comes backed by a 4,500mAh battery along with 67W fast wired and 50W wireless charging. Apart from this, the smartphone also comes with the support of 10W reverse charging. In terms of Xiaomi 13 Pro, powering the device is a 4,820mAh battery with 120W fast wired and 50W wireless charging. Lastly, for the pricing, Xiaomi 13 comes in four configurations in China and has been priced at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs 47,334) for the 8 GB/ 128 GB storage variant, CNY 4,299 (roughly Rs 51,000) for the 8GB/256GB, CNY 4,599 (roughly Rs 54,500) for 12GB/256GB and finally CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs 59,300) for 12GB/512GB. Xiaomi 13 Pro on the other hand, too comes in four storage configurations which include CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs 59,300) for an 8GB/128GB variant, CNY 5,399 (roughly Rs 64,000) for 8GB/256GB, CNY 5,799 (roughly Rs 69,000) for 12GB/256GB and CNY 6,299 (roughly Rs 75,000) for 12GB/512GB.

Other than the comparison between both the smartphone’s specs, the devices will also come with UFS4.0 storage, IP68 rating and support for both fast wire and wireless charging.

For shipping, both devices will begin shipping on December 14 in China.

