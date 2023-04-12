Xiaomi 13 Ultra to launch on April 18 with powerful Leica cameras: All we know so far

Xiaomi has scheduled the launch date of the most anticipated Xiaomi 13 Ultra for April 18, 2023, this was confirmed by Xiaomi in a Twitter post.



The Xiaomi 13 Ultra has been developed jointly by Xiaomi and Leica, a brand prominent for its camera. According to Xiaomi’s official handle on Twitter, the Xiaomi 13 Ultra is going to be a “shot above all” as this phone is going to launch on April 18, 2023, rumours about its specifications are already in the air which are intriguing people to purchase this phone.

As per the rumours, the Xiaomi 13 Ultra might be equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and a 4,900mAh battery. It is also said that the phone might support 90W wired fast charging and 50W wireless fast charging and might have Android 13 operating system. It is also said that the phone will also have a 6.7-inch AMOLED panel and will have a 120Hz refresh rate. Talking about the camera of the phone which is developed with Leica, it is said that the Xiaomi 13 Ultra might have a 50MP ultra-wide camera, 50MP telephoto camera at the back, and a 32MP camera at the front. This flagship phone is said to have 16GB RAM and 512GB storage.





Recently, Xiaomi released the Redmi Note 12 Pro 4G on April 3, 2023. The phone features a 108MP +8MP+2MP camera at the back and a 16MP camera at the front. The phone is equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G chipset and runs on the Android 12 operating system. The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery and comes with 67W fast charging. The screen size of the phone is 6.67-inch and it comes with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The phone has not been officially launched in India.

