Xiaomi 13 Ultra launched with four 50MP cameras, 5000mAh battery: Details

Xiaomi has launched its latest flagship smartphone, the Xiaomi 13 Ultra, which comes packed with a variety of high-end features. The phone is essentially an upgraded version of the Xiaomi 13 Pro and boasts a quad-camera system, including a variable aperture main camera with a 1-inch Sony IMX989 sensor. The smartphone has been launched in China.

Variable aperture means that the users will have the ability to adjust the aperture between f/1.9 and f/4.0 and control the amount of light entering the sensor and adjust the depth of field of their photos and videos.

Xiaomi 13 Ultra’s quad-camera set up also includes a 50-megapixel f/1.8 ultrawide camera with a 122-degree field of view, as well as two 50-megapixel telephoto cameras with f/3.0 aperture. The phone features Leica optics and a range of in-camera functions. On the front, there’s a 32MP f/2.0 camera with fixed focus.

Moving on, the Xiaomi 13 Ultra features a 6.73-inch 120Hz QHD+ AMOLED display and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. The phone comes with 12/16GB of RAM and 256/512GB or 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 90W wired charging and 50W wireless charging support.

The phone comes with USB 3.2 charging port to offer faster transfer speeds via USB-C. The phone will be available in black, olive green, and white with a synthetic leather finish. The phone has been priced at CNY 5,999 for 12/256GB model (Rs 71,500), CNY 6,499 for the 16/512GB model (Rs 77,500), and CNY 7,299 for the 16GB/1TB model (Rs 87,000,). The availability in other international markets is expected in the next few months.