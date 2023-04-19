Xiaomi 13 Ultra launched with four 50MP cameras, 5000mAh battery: Details

scorecardresearch
Xiaomi 13 Ultra will come to other international markets in the next few months.

Written by Priya Pathak
Xiaomi has launched its latest flagship smartphone, the Xiaomi 13 Ultra, which comes packed with a variety of high-end features. The phone is essentially an upgraded version of the Xiaomi 13 Pro and boasts a quad-camera system, including a variable aperture main camera with a 1-inch Sony IMX989 sensor. The smartphone has been launched in China.

Variable aperture means that the users will have the ability to adjust the aperture between f/1.9 and f/4.0 and control the amount of light entering the sensor and adjust the depth of field of their photos and videos.

Xiaomi 13 Ultra’s quad-camera set up also includes a 50-megapixel f/1.8 ultrawide camera with a 122-degree field of view, as well as two 50-megapixel telephoto cameras with f/3.0 aperture. The phone features Leica optics and a range of in-camera functions. On the front, there’s a 32MP f/2.0 camera with fixed focus.

Moving on, the Xiaomi 13 Ultra features a 6.73-inch 120Hz QHD+ AMOLED display and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. The phone comes with 12/16GB of RAM and 256/512GB or 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 90W wired charging and 50W wireless charging support.

The phone comes with USB 3.2 charging port to offer faster transfer speeds via USB-C. The phone will be available in black, olive green, and white with a synthetic leather finish. The phone has been priced at CNY 5,999 for 12/256GB model (Rs 71,500), CNY 6,499 for the 16/512GB model (Rs 77,500), and CNY 7,299 for the 16GB/1TB model (Rs 87,000,). The availability in other international markets is expected in the next few months.

First published on: 19-04-2023 at 10:59 IST

Stock Market