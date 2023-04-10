Xiaomi 13 Ultra launch tipped for April 18: All you need to know

Xiaomi, China’s leading tech giant is reportedly gearing up to launch its latest flagship phone, the Xiaomi 13 Ultra, on April 18. The launch date has been teased by one of online retailer store apps in China that has put up a section revealing about Xiaomi’ upcoming product launch on April 18 (via GizmoChina).

While the teaser poster does not overtly mention of Xiaomi 13 Ultra, it falls in line with Xiaomi’s recent confirmation of April launch of the device. The company has also said that the global release will follow in coming months.

While the latest teaser does not reveal design or any critical specifications of the phone but rumours suggest that Xiaomi 13 Ultra will feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC under the hood paired with 12/16GB RAM and up to 512 GB internal storage.

Furthermore, the smartphone could feature a large AMOLED LTPO display of 6.7-inch supporting a refresh rate of up 120Hz. The display could sport a hole-punch cutout encasing the front camera. The phone may have a 4900mAh battery with 90W fast charging support.

The highlight of the smartphone, as expected, will be its Leica-branded lens system. It is expected to get a lens system with a large aperture, compact size, and high imaging performance over the entire focal length range. The ultrawide and telephoto on the 13S Ultra are also said to come with “excellent optics capabilities” which Leica describes as “the coming-of-age-ceremony of mobile imaging.”

Rumour mills have it that Xiaomi 13 Ultra could come with a USB 3.x connectivity port making it the first Xiaomi smartphone to ditch the traditional USB 2.0 standard on Xiaomi smartphones.

Xiaomi launched the 13 series in China last year. The series include Xiaomi 13 and 13 Pro. The Ultra model is expected to be the most premium model of the series.