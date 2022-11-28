Xiaomi 13 series, Xiaomi Watch S2, Xiaomi Buds 4 launch confirmed for December 1; MIUI 14 to also make debut

Xiaomi 13 series will officially break cover in China on December 1, Xiaomi has confirmed. There will be two smartphones to boot, at least for now. These are the Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro. They will be joined by what appears to be a slew of devices ranging from the Xiaomi Watch S2, Xiaomi Buds 4, to an unspecified portable projector and WiFi router. We’ll also get to hear about the next generation of MIUI software, aka MIUI 14, during the same keynote event.

Xiaomi founder and CEO Lei Jun has shared a few details of the upcoming Xiaomi 13 ahead of launch seemingly confirming leaks that the phone will indeed come with iPhone 14/13/12-like flat frame and flat-out display, too. This will be OLED. The screen, as per the teaser shared, will have slim bezels— about 1.61mm on the top and sides and 1.81mm on the bottom. This will seemingly entail a screen-to-body ratio of just a little over 93 percent. The Xiaomi 13 is further confirmed to be 71.5mm wide.

As for core hardware, the Xiaomi 13 series is all but confirmed to come with Qualcomm’s brand-new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor.

Xiaomi’s 12 series offers terrific value. The Xiaomi 12 Pro with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 gen 1 and 120W fast charging is an excellent value flagship you can get in India which gives phones like the OnePlus 10 Pro some serious competition and a major run for its money. Something similar will be expected from the Xiaomi 13 Pro (and Xiaomi 13) as well. Whether or not Xiaomi brings it to India eventually remains to be seen.

Elsewhere, Xiaomi is gearing to launch a bunch of devices along with the Xiaomi 13 series on December 1. One of them, called the Xiaomi Watch S2, will come with a circular dial and what’s being billed as a new health management system. The Xiaomi Buds 4 meanwhile will be a pair of truly wireless earbuds with high-end features like active noise cancellation and more.

