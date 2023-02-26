Xiaomi 13 series, Watch S1 Pro, Buds 4 Pro global launch today: How to watch live stream and what to expect

Xiaomi is set to launch the Xiaomi 13 series, Xiaomi Watch S1 Pro, Xiaomi Buds 4 Pro and Xiaomi Electric Scooter 4 Ultra globally today. The launch event, dubbed Behind the Masterpiece, is taking place ahead of MWC 2023 and will be available to watch online. There could be more surprises, for all we know. Of the planned devices, the Xiaomi 13 Pro is confirmed to launch in India simultaneously with global markets which is to say, we can expect Xiaomi to announce the phone’s pricing and availability details at around the same time.

Xiaomi 13 series global launch event: How, where to watch live stream

Xiaomi’s Behind the Masterpiece launch event will begin at 8:30PM IST on February 26, 2023, and will be livestreamed across the company’s official website mi.com and India Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter accounts.

You can— also— watch the Xiaomi launch event live through the video embedded below:

Xiaomi 13 series global launch event: What to expect

The Xiaomi 13 series is expected to spawn two more models globally, the Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Lite, in addition to Xiaomi 13 Pro. The 13 and 13 Pro have already made their debut in Xiaomi’s home market China in December last year. The Xiaomi 13 Lite is going to be an all-new handset, though buzz has it that it may be a rebranded Xiaomi Civi 2 for international markets. The Civi 2 was launched in China in September 2022.

The Watch S1 Pro and Buds 4 Pro, also, have been available in China since August last year. It would be interesting to see if Xiaomi plans to bring any changes in the global models. There’s little information about the Electric Scooter 4 Ultra at the time of writing. Last but not the least, we can expect Xiaomi to reveal full details of MIUI 14 software global version at the same event. The company is holding an India-specific keynote event a day later, i.e., February 27, for the same.

Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro: The 13 Pro sold in China has a 6.73-inch curved 1440p LTPO AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. It has a 4,820mAh battery with 120W fast wired and 50W wireless charging. It has a triple camera setup on the back with a 50MP main Sony IMX989 sensor behind an f/1.9 aperture lens with OIS, 50MP ultrawide-angle, and another 50MP telephoto sensor behind an f/2.0 floating lens for 3x optical zoom.

The regular 13 has a 6.36-inch flat 1080p AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It has a smaller 4,500mAh battery with 67W fast wired and 50W wireless charging. It also has three cameras on the back including a 50MP main sensor behind an f/1.88 aperture lens with OIS, 12MP ultrawide-angle, and another 10MP telephoto for 3x optical zoom.

Both the phones are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip and feature Leica optics.

Xiaomi 13 Lite: If the 13 Lite indeed turns out to be a rebranded Civi 2, we can expect it to come with a 6.55-inch 1080p AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor, triple rear (50MP wide, 20MP ultrawide and 2MP macro) and dual selfie (32MP wide, 32MP ultrawide) cameras, and 4,500mAh battery with 67W fast charging.

Xiaomi Watch S1 Pro: The Watch S1 Pro sold in China has a 1.47-inch round AMOLED display with sapphire crystal protection and stainless steel casing. The smartwatch is swim-proof and supports 117 fitness modes in addition to featuring trackers for heart rate, blood oxygen saturation (SpO2), sleep and stress. You get microphone and speaker built in along with dual-band GPS, Bluetooth 5.2 and Wi-Fi connectivity.

Xiaomi Buds 4 Pro: The Buds 4 Pro are Xiaomi’s flagship wireless earbuds with 11mm drivers and active noise cancellation. Each earbud has three microphones and a bone voiceprint sensor for voice calls. Dual device pairing option is available. Xiaomi claims the buds can last for 9 hours with ANC off and up to 38 hours with the charging case— both are IP54-rated.