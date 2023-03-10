Xiaomi 13 Pro sale: How to get Xiaomi’s Leica camera ‘superphone’ at OnePlus 11 price

Xiaomi 13 Pro is going on open sale for the first time in India starting today, March 10, 2023. The 13 Pro has been launched in India in sole 12GB/256GB configuration at a price of Rs 79,999. To make the smartphone more appealing for prospective buyers, Xiaomi has naturally come out with a bunch of offers on its Leica camera superphone.

To begin with, ICICI card holders can avail an instant discount of Rs 10,000 and purchase the Xiaomi 13 Pro at Rs 69,999. Xiaomi says it will also offer up to Rs 12,000 additional exchange bonus to existing Xiaomi and Redmi users which is to say if you exchange any Xiaomi or Redmi device, you’ll instantly get a flat Rs 12,000 discount on buying the Xiaomi 13 Pro. That is over and above the exchange value of your device, which would of course vary from device to device. Even non-Xiaomi, Redmi devices are eligible for Rs 8,000 additional exchange bonus, Xiaomi adds.

So, if you happen to purchase the Xiaomi 13 Pro using an ICICI card and also put up a Xiaomi or Redmi phone on exchange, you can technically avail a total discount of Rs 22,000— as per Xiaomi’s promotional sales scheme— bringing the price of the phone down to Rs 57,999. You will obviously be getting some exchange value for you device, too, so the effective price would be even lower depending on the model you chose to exchange. All said and done, the Xiaomi 13 Pro price comes down to roughly around the OnePlus 11’s (even lower, for that matter). The OnePlus 11, for context is priced at Rs 56,999 for 8GB/128GB and Rs 61,999 for 16GB/256GB.

Xiaomi 13 Pro specs, features

Both phones have their own pros and cons but if you were to judge them just on the basis of pure specs, the Xiaomi 13 Pro definitely has the edge. Plus, its camera system is surely cream of the crop.

Xiaomi 13 Pro has a 6.73-inch 1440p LTPO AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The panel can top 1900nits and supports Dolby Vision playback. Under the hood, you get a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and 4,820mAh battery with 120W fast wired and 50W wireless charging. The phone boots Android 13-based MIUI 14 software.

For photography, the 13 Pro has a triple camera setup with a 50MP main Sony IMX989 sensor behind an f/1.9 aperture lens with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 50MP ultrawide-angle, and another 50MP telephoto sensor behind an f/2.0 floating lens element for 3x optical zoom.

There are other niceties, too, including dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and Dolby Head Tracking support, and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity. The 13 Pro has a ceramic back and frame made of metal. It is available in two colours- black and white– across mi.com, Amazon, Mi Home and Mi retail partner stores.