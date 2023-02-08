Xiaomi 13 Pro is coming to India on February 26 to take on the OnePlus 11 with Leica cameras, wireless charging and more

Xiaomi 13 Pro India launch has been confirmed. The 13 Pro is Xiaomi’s answer to the OnePlus 11, so naturally, the announcement is coming just a day after OnePlus’s high-profile “Cloud 11” event. Xiaomi has sent out save your date invites to the media announcing the imminent India launch of the 13 Pro. The phone is launching globally— India included— on February 26, 2023.

The Xiaomi 13 Pro is a top-shelf flagship phone with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and Leica-tuned 50MP triple rear cameras. There are other niceties, too, including premium ceramic/glass and metal design with IP68 rating, fast UFS4.0 storage, and support for both fast wired and wireless charging.

Xiaomi 13 Pro specs, features

The Xiaomi 13 Pro has a 6.73-inch curved 2K (1440p) LTPO AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and 1,900nits of peak brightness. The panel supports HDR10+ and Dolby Vision playback. Under the hood, you get Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. This is paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS4.0 storage. Running the show is Xiaomi’s MIUI 14 software.

For photography, the Xiaomi 13 Pro has three cameras on the back: a 50MP main (Sony IMX989) sensor behind an f/1.9 aperture lens with OIS, a 50MP ultrawide-angle with 115-degree field-of-view (there is autofocus, so it can double as macro), and another 50MP telephoto sensor behind an f/2.0 floating lens for 3x optical zoom. The phone is capable of 8K video recording (@24fps).

Powering the Xiaomi 13 Pro is a 4,820mAh battery with 120W fast wired and 50W wireless charging. There is support for 10W reverse wireless charging as well. Rounding off the package are dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos with Dolby Head Tracking support, Wi-Fi 6, and IP68 water and dust resistance.

Xiaomi 13 Pro prices

The Xiaomi 13 Pro sold in China comes in four configurations— 8GB/128GB for CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs 59,300), 8GB/256GB for CNY 5,399 (roughly Rs 64,000), 12GB/256GB for CNY 5,799 (roughly Rs 69,000), and 12GB/512GB for CNY 6,299 (roughly Rs 75,000), respectively.

Xiaomi 13 Pro versus OnePlus 11

The OnePlus 11 in contrast has a 6.7-inch 2K (1440p) LTPO AMOLED display with a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz. The panel can peak 1,300nits and supports Doby Vision playback. You get Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS4.0 storage. The phone boots OxygenOS 13.

You get a trio of sensors on the back of this phone. This includes a 50MP Sony IMX 890 main sensor with optical image stabilisation, 48MP Sony IMX 581 sensor behind an ultrawide-angle lens (with autofocus, so it can double as macro), and another 32MP 2x telephoto with RGBW arrangement, for portraits. The camera system is tuned by Hasselblad. On the front, you get a 16MP camera.

Rounding off the package is a 5,000mAh battery with 100W fast wired charging.

OnePlus 11 price in India is set at Rs 56,999 for 8GB/128GB and Rs 61,999 for 16GB/256GB.