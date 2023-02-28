Xiaomi 13 Pro India price revealed; ‘made in India’ phone to have limited sale run: Details

The Xiaomi 13 Pro price in India has been revealed, couple of day after the phone’s global unveiling at MWC 2023. Xiaomi will offer the phone in sole 12GB/256GB configuration in the country. Xiaomi 13 Pro 12GB/256GB price in India is set at Rs 79,999. This is the best phone that Xiaomi makes at the time of writing with pricing to match.

Xiaomi 13 Pro India price, availability details

Xiaomi 13 Pro 12GB/256GB price in India is set at Rs 79,999. The phone will go on sale for the first time on March 10, 2023, on mi.com, Amazon, Mi Home and Mi retail partner stores. Xiaomi says it will offer up to Rs 12,000 additional exchange bonus to existing Xiaomi and Redmi users (Rs 8,000 for other smartphone users).

As we noted in our first look story, the Xiaomi 13 Pro will have a limited run in India (like the Mi 11 Ultra) which is to say don’t expect availability at scale. Xiaomi told FE that the Xiaomi 13 Pro is quite difficult and expensive to make – all units sold in India will be made in India— and its high-end camera tech may not necessarily appeal to everybody.

Xiaomi 13 Pro specs, features

The 13 Pro is Xiaomi’s answer to high-end phones like the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. The phone is powered by Qualcomm’s latest and greatest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile processor and features a pretty powerful camera system backed by Leica optics. We are in the process of reviewing the phone, so be sure to watch this space for more. You can read our hands-on and first impressions here.

Spec-wise, the Xiaomi 13 Pro has a 6.73-inch 1440p LTPO AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The panel can top 1900nits and supports Dolby Vision playback. Under the hood, you get a 4,820mAh battery with 120W fast wired and 50W wireless charging. The phone boots Android 13-based MIUI 14 software and is guaranteed to get 3 major OS and 5 years of security updates.

For photography, the Xiaomi 13 Pro has a triple camera setup with a 50MP main Sony IMX989 sensor behind an f/1.9 aperture lens with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 50MP ultrawide-angle, and another 50MP telephoto sensor behind an f/2.0 floating lens element for 3x optical zoom. Xiaomi has closely worked with Leica on the phone’s lens(es) and colour tuning. The phone also gives you extensive portrait-shooting capabilities across a wide range of focal lengths ranging from 35mm (black-and-white) to 75 and 90mm.

There are other niceties, too, including dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and Dolby Head Tracking support, and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity. The 13 Pro has a ceramic back and frame made of metal. It will be sold in two colours— black and white.