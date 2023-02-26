Xiaomi 13 Pro India launch today: How to watch live stream, what to expect and more

Xiaomi 13 Pro will be launched in India today alongside global markets. The company is holding simultaneous launch events and while globally, we’ll see Xiaomi unveiling a bunch of new hardware including the Xiaomi Watch S1 Pro and Xiaomi Buds 4 Pro, only the pro Xiaomi 13 is confirmed to launch in India at the time of writing. The launch event is taking place just ahead of MWC 2023 and will be available to watch online.

Xiaomi 13 Pro India launch event: How to watch live stream

Xiaomi’s 13 Pro India launch event will begin at 8:30PM IST on February 26, 2023, and will be livestreamed across the company’s official website and Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter accounts.

You can watch the Xiaomi launch event live through the video embedded below:

Xiaomi 13 Pro India launch event: What to expect

The Xiaomi 13 Pro has already made its debut in China. You can think of it as the Xiaomi’s answer to the Samsung Galaxy S23 and OnePlus 11. The high-end flagship phone from Xiaomi is powered by Qualcomm’s latest and greatest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and boasts of a camera system built in partnership with legendary German brand, Leica.

More specifically, the Xiaomi 13 Pro has a 6.73-inch curved 2K or 1440p LTPO AMOLED display with a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz. The panel can top 1900nits and can playback Dolby Vision content natively. Under the hood, it has a 4,820mAh battery with 120W fast wired and 50W wireless charging.

For photography, the Xiaomi 13 Pro has a triple camera setup with a 50MP main Sony IMX989 sensor which sits behind an f/1.9 aperture lens with optical image stabilisation, a 50MP ultrawide-angle, and another 50MP telephoto sensor behind an f/2.0 floating lens for 3x optical zoom.

There are other niceties, too, including dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and Dolby Head Tracking support, Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, and IP68 water and dust resistance.

The Xiaomi 13 Pro is expected to arrive with MIUI 14 software, which is set to have its own dedicated India launch event a day later, i.e., February 27. Watch this space for more.