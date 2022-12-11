Xiaomi 13, 13 Pro launched with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, Leica cameras, MIUI 14, and more: Specs, prices

Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro have officially been launched in China today. These are Xiaomi’s top-shelf flagship phones with Qualcomm’s brand-new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and Leica-tuned 50MP triple rear cameras. The 13 and 13 Pro are also among the first Xiaomi phones to boot MIUI 14 out of the box. There are other niceties, too, including premium ceramic/glass and metal design with IP68 rating, latest UFS4.0 storage, and support for both fast wired and wireless charging.

Xiaomi 13, Xiaomi 13 Pro specs, features

The Xiaomi 13 Pro has a 6.73-inch curved 2K (1440p) LTPO AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and 1900nits of peak brightness (in HDR). It supports HDR10+ and Dolby Vision playback. The phone is backed by a 4,820mAh battery with 120W fast wired and 50W wireless charging. There is support for 10W reverse wireless charging as well.

Xiaomi 13 Pro

For photography, the 13 Pro has three cameras on the back – a 50MP main (Sony IMX989 same as the Xiaomi 12S Ultra) sensor behind an f/1.9 aperture lens with OIS, a 50MP ultrawide-angle with 115-degree field-of-view (there is autofocus so it can double as macro), and another 50MP telephoto sensor behind an f/2.0 floating lens for 3x optical zoom. The 13 Pro is capable of 8K video recording (@24fps).

The Xiaomi 13 on the other hand has a 6.36-inch flat 1080p AMOLED (non LTPO) display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1900nits of peak brightness (again, in HDR). It also supports HDR10+ and Dolby Vision playback. The phone is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with 67W fast wired and 50W wireless charging. There is support for 10W reverse wireless charging, here as well.

Xiaomi 13

For photography, the 13 has three cameras on the back – a 50MP main sensor behind an f/1.88 aperture lens with OIS, a 12MP ultrawide-angle and another 10 MP telephoto sensor for 3x optical zoom.

Both the 13 and 13 Pro are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip which is paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS4.0 storage. Running the show is Xiaomi’s MIUI 14 software.

Rounding off the package are dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos with Dolby Head Tracking support, Wi-Fi 6, and IP68 water and dust resistance.

Xiaomi 13, Xiaomi 13 Pro prices, availability

The Xiaomi 13 Pro will come in four configurations— 8GB/128GB for CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs 59,300), 8GB/256GB for CNY 5,399 (roughly Rs 64,000), 12GB/256GB for CNY 5,799 (roughly Rs 69,000), and 12GB/512GB for CNY 6,299 (roughly Rs 75,000), respectively.

The Xiaomi 13 will come in four configurations— 8GB/128GB for CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs 47,400), 8GB/256GB for CNY 4,299 (roughly Rs 51,000), 12GB/256GB for CNY 4,599 (roughly Rs 54,500), and 12GB/512GB for CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs 59,300), respectively.

We are going to launch Xiaomi 13 Series for our international markets soon! Stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/pBEURkKgTc — Lei Jun (@leijun) December 11, 2022

The 13 and 13 Pro are launching first in China but Xiaomi founder and CEO Lei Jun has confirmed that the Xiaomi 13 series will be launched in global markets soon. In China, the phones will start shipping from December 14. Stay tuned for more.

