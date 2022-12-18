Xiaomi 12 Pro, Redmi K50i, Xiaomi Smart TV 5A, Xiaomi Notebook Pro 120G and more selling with big discounts: Details

With the festive season around the corner, Xiaomi has announced its yearly sale called “No. 1 Mi Fan Festival”. Throughout the sale, the company will offer its customers several deals and offers on Xiaomi as well as Redmi smartphones and other products such as televisions, smart home devices and other IoT products.



For all those curious, the sale is already live and running and it will continue until December 21. All the product deals will be available on the company’s official website, which is Mi.com.



Other than this, the company has come up with renewed designs for its users such as navigation and other exchange offers to enhance the shopping experience. By using the new version of the Mi Store app, users will also be able to avail of new discounts and more.



Making this festive sale even more rewarding, the company, every day, will conduct several activities on its Mi Store App. One of them is the Fan Frenzy Sale which will begin at 12 noon daily. In this, the first 100 users will be able to buy devices at a discount of Rs 1,000. In another activity, Play and Win, customers will be able to win free products such as smartphones, Redmi Pad, Mi Watch and much more.



Apart from all the fun activities, the company has also come up with Fan Fever where all Xiaomi fans will get an opportunity to share their ‘Craziest’ Fan story on Mi.com, the last day being December 18 and get a chance to win several devices.



Now, during this five-day special sale, buyers will be able to buy 5G smartphones across the website starting as low as Rs 8,000.



Now, for the discounts on smartphones, televisions and other devices:



Smartphones:



Xiaomi 12 Pro: The smartphone comes in two storage variants, 8 GB + 256 GB which is originally priced at Rs 62,999 and with a discount of Rs 15,000 the offer price is Rs 47,999. While the other variant, 12 GB + 256 GB is originally priced at Rs 66,999 and after a discount will come at Rs 51,999.



Redmi A1: Redmi A1 comes in a sole storage variant, 2 GB + 32 GB which is priced at Rs 6,499 and after a discount of Rs 500 will come priced at Rs 5,999.



Redmi 11 Prime 5G: This one comes in two variants, 4 GB + 64 GB and 6 GB + 128 GB, after a discount of Rs 2,000, both of them will cost Rs 11,999 and Rs 13,999 respectively.



Redmi K50i: Coming in two storage variants, 6 GB + 128 GB and 8 GB 256 GB after discount will be priced at Rs 20,999 and Rs 23,999 respectively.



Televisions:



Xiaomi Smart Tv 5A: This Tv comes in two sizes- 32 inches and 40 inches which will be priced at Rs 12,999 and Rs 20,249 respectively.



Xiaomi Smart TV X50: 50-inch TV which is originally priced at Rs 34,999 along with a Rs 3,500 discount will finally come priced at Rs 31,499.



Laptops:



Xiaomi Notebook Pro 12: This device originally came at Rs 71,999 and after a discount of Rs 7,500 will come to Rs 64,499.



Xiaomi Notebook Pro 120G: After a discount of Rs 6,500, this laptop can be bought for Rs 70,499.