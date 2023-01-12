XEMPT Party Pitcher Max: Big speaker with big sound

This is the age of miniaturisation, even in the field of audio speakers. But I have often wondered whether physically larger speakers sound better than smaller ones? At a fundamental level, I reckon the amount of sound speakers can produce is relative to their surface area. The enclosure has a large effect too. Case in point: Indian lifestyle brand XEMPT’s Party Pitcher Max Bluetooth speaker, what you get out of this big speaker is its power handling capacity. It comes with two wireless metallic mics to rock your house and pool parties. It’s a battery-enabled speaker and costs `24,999, let’s check out some of its key features.

The Party Pitcher Max has powerful dual drivers that are each capable of producing 70W RMS output, giving it a total package of 140W RMS output and a peak power of 1000W PMPO (peak music power) output. It also has a very deep and punchy bass and very clear trebles. The sound quality is apt for house parties, it is also perfect for an outside party with the capacity to cover over 300 square yards when it is played in TWS mode connected with another Max speaker (two speakers). Other features include dual rotary dials, sound mode button, FM Radio, Karaoke recording, inbuilt bass and treble equaliser, plus it is fully controlled by remote and the console panel above the speaker. The 5.1 Bluetooth technology ensures that you experience lossless music.

The speaker is easy to operate with varied connectivity options like Bluetooth, FM, AUX, and USB to SD card. Additionally, the speaker has gliding wheels and a rubber grip handle so you can transport it in an easy manner. The eye-catchy and attractive lightshow follow every beat of the sound produced which makes your party power packed. The speaker’s height is more than 3.5 feet and it provides upto 8 hours of playtime with its heavy 10,000 mAh Lithium-ion battery.

At my end, I connected the Party Pitcher Max first with my mobile device and then the laptop to stream music. This battery-powered Bluetooth speaker might look big but it is easy to transport from room to room. Its long-lasting battery life of over

8 hours makes it great for long listening sessions. The speaker has a fairly well-balanced sound profile suitable for listening to a wide variety of audio content. However, I must point out some of its shortcomings when playing bass-heavy music; I didn’t feel the thump and much rumble, though I feel it’s not a big deal if you mostly listen to party-kind of music.

The Party Pitcher Max is a good portable Bluetooth speaker with versatile performance, and it offers great value for the price. Its solid build means that it can withstand lots of different adventures. You get to enjoy a pretty even sound right out of the box, with a clear and accurate representation of voices and lead instruments in the mix.

Key Features

RGB Fire Flame Lights

Powerful dual drivers that produces 140W RMS output

Peak power of 1000W

PMPO output

One input for Guitar & 2 additional inputs for wired mic

Connectivity options include Bluetooth, FM, USB, SD card