While the corporate world welcomes the appointment of Microsoft CoreAI head Asha Sharma as the new CEO of Microsoft Gaming, it also acknowledges the retirement of Phil Spencer from Microsoft’s gaming division. Spencer, who is considered the transformative leader rescuing Xbox from crisis and redefining its future as a player-centric, subscription-driven empire, is retiring from Microsoft after an extraordinary 38-year career. Effective Monday, February 23, 2026, Spencer’s departure caps a legacy of bold innovation that turned Xbox into an industry force, setting the stage for its next evolution.

Spencer joined Microsoft as an intern in June 1988 and was instrumental in Xbox’s original 2001 launch. By 2014, he stepped in as head of the Xbox division during its darkest hour — facing market dominance by Sony, slumping sales, and rumours of a potential sale. What followed, however, was a masterclass in reinvention.

Xbox’s dramatic turnaround under Spencer

Spencer unified hardware, software, and game development teams, fostering a holistic ecosystem. He championed the concept of backward compatibility, allowing millions to play legacy games on new consoles — a move that built unwavering fan loyalty for the Xbox side.

Spencer’s crown jewel came in the shape of the Xbox Game Pass, which was launched in 2017 as the “Netflix of gaming.” This subscription service exploded in popularity, amassing over 34 million subscribers by offering day-one access to first-party titles and a vast library, shifting revenue from one-time purchases to recurring streams.

Spencer didn’t stop there, though. In order to build a gaming empire under the Xbox banner, he decided to go for an acquisition strategy, wherein he brought popular game studios under Microsoft’s ownership. In 2021, he secured ZeniMax Media (Bethesda) for $8.1 billion, bringing Elder Scrolls, Fallout, and Doom under Xbox’s umbrella. The 2023 $69 billion blockbuster purchase of Activision Blizzard added Call of Duty, World of Warcraft, and Candy Crush, catapulting Microsoft to control iconic franchises like Halo, Minecraft, Gears of War, and more. Today, Xbox boasts nearly 40 studios worldwide, highlighting multi-platform accessibility and cloud gaming via xCloud.

“Over 38 years at Microsoft, including 12 years leading Gaming, Phil helped transform what we do and how we do it,” Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said in a memo, crediting Spencer’s player-first philosophy.

Spencer’s legacy secures Xbox’s future

In his farewell, Spencer reflected, “It’s rare in life to know when a chapter is closing… I’ve made the decision to retire and begin the next chapter of my life. This has been the privilege of a lifetime.” He’ll advise through the summer to ensure continuity within.

With Spencer heading into his retirement, Microsoft now brings Asha Sharma as the new CEO of Microsoft Gaming. Other changes include Sarah Bond’s departure as Xbox President, and Matt Booty’s promotion to chief content officer.