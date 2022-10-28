Xbox boss Phil Spencer not impressed with metaverse, calls it a poorly built video game

Xbox chief Phil Spencer has called metaverse a poorly built video game where he wouldn’t want to spend his time, at least at the time of writing. Though he is quick to also add that it is still early days and that metaverse can evolve over time.

However, Xbox’s chief isn’t the only one who has been critical about metaverse, several mega companies like Apple, Snapchat, Disney and others have also taken a jibe at metaverse.

Apple’s SVP of worldwide marketing Greg Joswiak shared that metaverse is a word he will never use. Snapchat’s chief Evan Spiegel says that metaverse feels like “living inside a computer”. Evan says that “living inside a computer” would be the last thing he would want to do after getting back to home after work.

Meanwhile, Disney CEO thinks that it’s just “next generation storytelling.”

On the other hand, Meta has spent more than $15 billion on its metaverse project, however – the uptake has been slow. Reportedly the company has lowered the goal to 280,000 active users as compared to the earlier set goal of 500,000 active users.