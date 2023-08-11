X video calls are coming soon, CEO Linda Yaccarino confirms

X formerly called as Twitter is set to get a video calling feature. The news was confirmed by X CEO Linda Yaccarino in her first TV interview since she assumed the role of CEO.

In an interview to CNBC, Linda confirmed that video calls are coming soon to Twitter. “Soon you’ll be able to make video chat calls without having to give your phone number to anyone on the platform,” Linda said in the interview. The addition of this feature is in line with Musk’s long-standing vision to turn X into an “everything app.”

X designer Andrea Conway also shared screenshots hinting about the video calling feature. She posted on X “just called someone on X,” followed by four head-exploding emoji. However, she did not get into the details of the feature. Her post showed up ahead of Linda’s interview suggesting that the feature is actually in works.

Video calling will be integrated into the Direct Messages (DM) feature, so users will be able to video call each other without having to share their phone numbers. The video calling is part of Twitter’s plans to become an “everything app” like China’s WeChat- a popular social media app in China.

Twitter video calling will be likely be available to all users in the coming weeks. Twitter’s video calling feature is still in development, so it’s not clear exactly what features will be available. However, we can expect high-quality video and audio along with the ability to share screen, mute/unmute microphone and ability to end the call at any time.

