Popular social media platform X suffered an outage on Monday evening — with users across the globe reporting issues. The glitch appeared for both app users and those using various browsers to access the site. It appears to span multiple countries including the US, India and the UK.

Data shared by Downdetector indicates a surge in issues around 6:45 pm for India — with thousands reporting glitches as they tried to access X. It was no immediately clear if the issue was concentrated in specific areas. The number of complaints appeared to grow sharply till 7:20 pm before recording a slight dip on the monitoring website.

The website continues to show a black, unresponsive screen for this author — but a fix may already be working in some areas.

Global surge in issues?

Reports shared on Reddit and other social sites indicated that users from various parts of India, as well as people in other countries, were facing problems.

“Can’t load anything on it right now. Seems like it’s down,” one Reddit user wrote in an India forum.

“No access in London, why?” wondered a comment on the Downdetector website.

“Is X not loading things for anyone else? Or is it my Wifi for once?” asked multiple posts on the unofficial Twitter subreddit.

According to a report by Techradar, the issues had started around 8.02 am Eastern Time — with a large spike in reports appearing on Downdetector for the US and UK. The publication said there had already been more than 23,000 reports from the US and over 6,400 in the UK within the half an hour.

According to a Reuters report, X did ‌not ​immediately respond to ‌a request for comment on what ‌caused ​the ​outage. Financial Express has also reached out for additional information. This story will be updated in case of a response.