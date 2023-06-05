WWDC 2023 updates: Apple tipped to give Siri its first ‘big’ update in years

As the Worldwide Developers’ Conference (WWDC) is scheduled to take place today, the event has spurred a series of leaks and rumours. While the world awaits to look at the mixed reality headset, it is rumoured that the “Hey Siri” trigger will see its end with today’s event. At the moment, we can activate Siri either by holding down the power button or by simply saying “Hey Siri”. Reportedly, Apple stands to improve the responsiveness and accuracy of Siri with its new trigger phrase.

Technology updates do not come without leaks, and it is the food that keeps the enthusiasts occupied until the event actually happens. Now, when these leaks come to Apple, there is mostly one person responsible for them: Bloomberg’s Chief Correspondent, Mark Gurman. According to their reports, the tech giant is likely to drop the word “hey,” and the trigger phase would stay as “siri.”

The users need to say Siri along with the request to trigger Siri, which is similar to the trigger required for Amazon’s Alexa. In 2018, Microsoft changed the trigger phrase for its assistant from “Hey Cortana” to “Cortana.” According to Gurman, this update would be available either this year itself or in the coming year. The Apple employees have been testing trigger phrases in order to collect enough training data.

Previously, in November, Gurman reported that Apple was testing if Siri could understand phrases and prompts without the use of “Hey Siri.” This update may not be as important as the headset or the launch of the 15-inch MacBook Air. However, it is quite important since it requires a lot of artificial intelligence training as the assistant needs to understand the trigger in different accents and dialects. This reduction in the number of trigger words would lead to difficulties for the assistant in understanding the prompts.

WWDC is all set to take place on June 5, 2023, at 10:30 p.m. IST. One can watch it on Apple’s official website or their YouTube channel, as the tech giant will be live streaming the event.