WWDC 2023 Update: Apple Reality Pro headset may come with dual 4K displays

Apple’s biggest event of the year- World Wide Developer Conference (WWDC) 2023- is set to take place on June 5. The Apple aficionados and tech fans across the globe are eagerly anticipating the big event and the excitement is only shooting up with everyday new rumours pouring in about the highly-awaited Apple’s mixed reality headset.

iPhone maker’s first ever AR/VR headset, called as Reality Pro by most of the rumour reports, is expected to be a premium category device loaded with several noteworthy features so that a person has more than reason to buy the device. Apple analyst and CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) Ross Young in his recent tweet has suggested that the mixed reality headset will have two 1.41” micro OLEDs, bringing a 4,400 ppi resolution and over 5,000 nits of brightness. In his next tweet, he claimed that the resolution should be “4K per eye.” These specs fall in line with a previous report that claimed Apple headset could come with two advanced 4K micro OLED displays developed by Sony.

The Reality Pro headset will likely be the star of the show. The launch, if happens, will mark Apple’s entry into the virtual and augmented reality space. While Apple has remained largely tight lipped on the development of a mixed reality headset, rumours have been pouring thick and fast about the device adding to all the excitement around the device.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Reality Pro could sport an external display that can capture user’s facial expressions. There were recent reports that Apple via one of its shell companies has registered a new wordmark with the New Zealand Intellectual Property Office called “xrOS” hinting that this could be the new OS for the MR headset. The headset will likely come equipped with multiple integrated cameras to capture even slightest of motion. It is worth mentioning that these are just rumours and things will only have clarity once the device is out in public. It is advisable to take these information with a pinch of salt.