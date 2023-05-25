WWDC 2023 roundup: Everything we know so far about Apple’s upcoming mixed reality headset

Apple’s mixed reality headset is expected to be released in June 2023 during the much-awaited WWDC 2023. This rumour has been circulating for a few years now, and it seems to be gaining only traction in the past few months.

Apple has been working on a mixed reality headset for several years now. The headset, likely to be named as Reality Pro, is expected to be a high-end device which will be used for gaming, entertainment, and productivity.

A lot has been said and written about the headset adding to the excitement for the launch of the device. Reality Pro will mark Apple’s foray into the mixed reality space.

Apple Reality Pro is expected to look like ski-goggle equipped with several cameras and sensors.

M2 processor

The Apple mixed reality headset is rumoured to be powered by two M2 chips making it one of the most powerful devices on the market. The company is said to use a high-end main processor along with a secondary low-end processor to drive the device.

4K displays

The Apple mixed reality headset or the Reality Pro could come with two 4 K displays. This would give the headset a high-resolution display that would be ideal for gaming and entertainment.

According to reports, Apple could use two advanced 4K micro OLED displays developed by Sony. These displays are expected to have an incredibly high pixel density of up to 3000 pixels per inch.

New xrOS operating system

Reports have it that the Apple Reality Pro headset will operate on the newly developed xrOS operating system, tailor-made for the mixed-reality device. It was reported that Apple via one of its shell companies trademarked xrOS word mark in New Zealand recently.

External display

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman claims that Reality Pro headset could feature an external display capable of reflecting users’ facial expressions. This feature aims to bridge the gap between the digital and physical worlds for a more life-like experience.

Reality Pro price

Reports have it that Apple Reality Pro headset could cost approximately $3,000, which is roughly Rs 2,50,000.

Low sales estimates

According to Bloomberg report, Apple has set low sales estimates for the Reality Pro headset. Reportedly, Apple had initially set an estimate of selling approximately 3 million units of Reality Pro annually. However, it was later revised to around 1 million units, and then further reduced to 900,000 units.