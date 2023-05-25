WWDC 2023 roundup: Apple may turn your iPhone into a smart display with upcoming iOS 17 update

Apple’s iOS17 is going to be different from its successors in many ways, at least that’s what the rumours indicate to. According to a report from Bloomberg, Apple is planning a new interface for iPhones that shows information like calendar appointments, weather and notifications in the style of smart-home display. The update will come as part of iOS 17 updates.

Gurman explains that when not in use and positioned horizontally, the iPhone can function as a home data hub by displaying various information such as calendar appointments, weather updates, notifications, and more. This feature allows the device to provide useful information to users even when they are not actively using it.

Apple is reportedly also working on a new horizontal interface for the iPad, although it may not be ready for release in the upcoming iOS 17. Additionally, the company is said to be developing a budget-friendly tablet that can be magnetically attached to walls and stands, serving as a dedicated home hub.

Apple is set to host WWDC 2023 on June 5. The company is expected to announce a slew of updates during the conference. However, WWDC this year is said to be more than just software.

Apple is expected to unveil its first-ever mixed reality headset aka Reality Pro. The device is rumoured to look like a ski-goggle made out of mesh fabrics, aluminum, and glass mainly. Apple analyst Ming Chi-Kuo claims that the headset will have 15 cameras out of which eight will be dedicated to AR, one for environmental detection, and six for “innovative biometrics.” While there’s no official confirmation from the company yet, analysts predict that the device could be priced around $3000 making it a premium device. Note that these are speculations and nothing is confirmed until the event.