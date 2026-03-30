In today’s fast-changing world, choosing a “safe” career is becoming more difficult. A former manager from Meta said she doesn’t know what jobs her children will have in the next 15 years.

Xiaoyin Qu, who also dropped out of Stanford University, recently shared her thoughts on social media, drawing from her daily work in the field of artificial intelligence. As both a parent and someone deeply immersed in AI, she acknowledged the unpredictability of the future but outlined a few principles she believes will remain valuable regardless of how the job market evolves.

This clearly shows how fast artificial intelligence (AI) is changing the way we work and live.

Earlier, people believed that getting a college degree was the most important step toward a successful career. It was seen as a guarantee of a stable job and a secure future. However, this idea is now slowly changing as technology continues to grow and reshape industries across the world.

Jobs are changing quickly

AI is transforming industries at a very fast pace. Many jobs that exist today may disappear in the future, while completely new kinds of jobs will be created. This makes it hard for students and parents to plan long-term careers with certainty.

Even experts in the technology field admit that predicting future job roles is not easy. The traditional path to study hard, get a degree, and secure a stable job is no longer fixed. Instead, people need to keep learning new skills and adapting to changes throughout their lives.

Four skills that matter most

The former Meta manager highlighted four important skills that will be more valuable than degrees in the future.

I have kids. I work in AI every day. And honestly? I have no idea what their careers will look like in 15 years. But I know what will carry them through.



First, and this might sound unromantic: make money and save it for them. We can debate educational philosophy all day, but… — Xiaoyin Qu (@quxiaoyin) March 26, 2026

Understanding Money

Knowing how to manage money, save, and invest is very important. Financial knowledge helps people stay secure even when careers are uncertain.

Creativity

AI can perform many tasks, but it still cannot fully replace human creativity. The ability to think differently and come up with new ideas will be a big advantage.

Ability to Handle Challenges

Life and careers will have many ups and downs. People who can stay strong, learn from failures, and adjust to change will succeed.

People Skills

Communication, empathy, and teamwork are becoming more important. These human qualities cannot be easily replaced by machines.

What success means today?

Today, companies look beyond degrees. They value skills, experience, and the ability to learn quickly. Qualities like problem-solving and teamwork are now essential in most jobs.

How to prepare for future?

Education is still important, but it is not the only factor for success. People must focus on building useful skills and continue learning throughout their lives.

In the future, success will depend more on adaptability, creativity, and human skills rather than just having a degree.