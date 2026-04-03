As artificial intelligence is becoming an important part of people’s daily workflow, many young professionals are worried about their future. However, Ryan Roslansky, the CEO of LinkedIn, believes that AI won’t replace humans completely. Instead, it will change the kind of skills that matter most. According to him, AI is very good at handling repetitive and technical tasks, but it still struggles with deep human abilities.

This means that workers who focus only on routine work may find themselves replaced, while those who develop human-centric skills will stay valuable. Roslansky explains that the workplace is shifting rapidly, and the traditional idea of a fixed career path is disappearing.

Instead of climbing a ladder step by step, people now need to adapt, learn continuously, and move across roles based on their skills. In fact, experts suggest that a large number of job skills will change in the coming years due to AI’s growing influence.

5 skills AI can’t replace

To stay relevant in this changing world, Roslansky highlights five key skills that AI cannot easily replicate.

First is communication. Being able to clearly express ideas, whether in writing or speaking, remains a strong human advantage. AI can generate text, but it often lacks true context and intent.

Second is emotional intelligence—understanding people, building relationships, and showing empathy. Machines still struggle to genuinely connect with human emotions.

Third, creativity continues to be a major strength of humans. While AI can assist in generating ideas, original thinking and innovation still come from people.

Fourth is adaptability. Humans can adjust to new situations, learn from experience, and respond to unexpected challenges better than machines.

Finally, critical thinking is essential. AI can process data, but humans are better at making complex decisions, especially when ethics, judgment, and real-world consequences are involved.

The future of work is not about competing with AI

In simple terms, the future of work is not about competing with AI, but working alongside it. Those who focus on developing these human skills will have a clear advantage, while others risk being left behind.

The workplace is evolving rapidly, yet the core of what makes people valuable remains unchanged. These shifts are simply bringing our uniquely human qualities into sharper focus. Success now belongs to those who develop curiosity, courage, creativity, compassion, and communication. As technology handles more routine tasks, being genuinely human—thinking critically, connecting authentically, and leading with heart—is what truly sets professionals apart.