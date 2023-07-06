World’s first Android phone with 24GB RAM has officially arrived and it looks bonkers

Over the years, smartphones have undergone remarkable evolution, transforming from humble devices with large screens and limited smart capabilities such as touchscreens and internet access into powerful devices that can do almost everything that your big computer does. However, this progression in smartphone technology shows no signs of slowing down, as exemplified by the latest innovation from Nubia’s RedMagic. Nubia has launched new RedMagic 8S Pro- world’s first phone Android phone with whopping 24 GB RAM.

The new and powerful gaming phone is a follow up version of the RedMagic 8 Pro that runs Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. While the new RedMagic 8S Pro also is driven by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, the phone comes with serious upgrades over not just its predecessor but all the other smartphones in the market. For example- this is also the first time that we see a phone, outside Samsung, to come with overclocked Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. It runs at 3.36GHz that increases the GPU clock speed from 680MHz to 719MHz resulting in higher CPU and GPU performance.

RedMagic 8S Pro features a 6.8-inch120Hz refresh rate display with a 960Hz touch sampling rate, and a 6,000mAh battery. The phone has an in-display 16MP front camera and a triple-camera system on the back, including of a 50MP main sensor.

The RedMagic 8S Pro is expected to be a major player in the gaming smartphone market. With its powerful hardware and high-refresh rate display, the phone should be able to handle even the most demanding games. The 24GB of RAM will also ensure that the phone can multitask smoothly, even when running multiple apps at once.

The RedMagic 8S Pro is currently only available in China, but it is possible that it will be released in other markets later.

Follow FE Tech Bytes on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook.