Work-life balance: Google techie works 1 hour daily, brings home Rs 1.2 Crore a year

Google engineers are paid well with one Google employee claiming to earn in six figures by working 1 hour work daily. This Google employee who is in his twenties has revealed that he earns a yearly salary of $150,000 (about Rs 1.2 crore) by working for just one hour a day for 5 days a week.

The employee, who wants to be identified by his pseudonym Devon, said that he is a software engineer and that his job involves writing code for Google’s tools and products. In addition to this salary, Devon also received a sign-on bonus and is expecting a year-end bonus as per his offer letter.

Devon while talking to Fortune said that he typically starts his day from 9am and finishes his coding work by 11am or noon. He then works on his startup until 9 pm or 10pm. When Fortune reached out to Devon a little after 10 am, he confessed that he’d not yet opened his laptop.

Devon also admitted that missing a message from his manager will not be like the end of the world. “I’ll just get back to it later tonight,” he said.

Devon confessed that his work routine often involves minimal work, and he is part of group of tech workers who were seemingly over-hired during a business boom. During the early stages of the pandemic, companies like Google, Meta, and Salesforce overhired techies anticipating sustained growth. However, this hiring trend resulted in many employees, including Devon, having limited tasks to do.

Devon said that he is well-aware of the limited workload that comes with his role. This understanding comes from his prior internship experience at Google wherein he worked around “two hours or less” per day and frequently avoided the office. Despite this, Devon was successfully able to complete his internship tasks before time and even sent lines of code to his manager while vacationing in Hawaii.

For Devon, choosing Google over other tech giants was due to company’s reputation for work-life balance and benefits. He said that while other companies like Apple might demand longer hours from their software engineers, Google employees are know that their work is primarily a job, not a lifestyle.

“If I wanted to work long hours, I’d be at a startup,” he told the publication. “Most people choose Google because of the work-life balance and benefits. You could work at Apple, but Apple has such fan appeal to software engineers. They work long hours…but at Google, most people know what they’re doing is a job.”

