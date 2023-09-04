scorecardresearch
WONDERCHEF NUTRI-BLEND SMART: Smart choice for your kitchen; pre-programmed menus allow you to multitask

Nutri-blend Smart is equipped with 3 pre-programmed menus for grinding dry ingredients, blending smoothies, or whipping making chutneys.

Written by FE Bureau
tech, technology news, tech reviews, wonderchef, nutri-blend
Overall, a good choice for those seeking a versatile mixer grinder to tackle various culinary tasks.

In an Indian kitchen, a mixer grinder is a must-have tool. Powdering spices, blending milkshakes or undertaking mundane tasks such as chopping or grating, a powerful mixer grinder from chef Sanjeev Kapur’s Wonderchef excels in multiple tasks. At a special launch price of Rs 3,899, the Nutri-blend Smart is a fully automatic mixer grinder and budget-friendly too.

Here’s the best part: The Wonderchef Nutri-blend Smart sets you free in your kitchen.There is no need to stand holding your mixer-grinder anymore; Nutri-blend Smart operates independently, allowing you to do parallel tasks. The mixer is pre-programmed to deliver the perfect chutney, masala and smoothies with 30, 45, and 60 seconds pre-set buttons.

With its advanced microcontroller, it handles operations and stops it automatically. The mixer grinder operates with a rhythmic dance, pausing twice for 2 seconds after every 4 seconds. This feature, common to high-end blenders, ensures perfect blending by allowing contents to settle back onto the blades instead of sticking to the sides.

Overall, a good choice for those seeking a versatile mixer grinder to tackle various culinary tasks.

KEY FEATURES

  • Pre-programmed menus
  • Powerful 500 Watt Motor
  • Estimated street price: Rs 3,899 (special launch price)

First published on: 04-09-2023 at 03:10 IST

