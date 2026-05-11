The Wobble One 5G enters the crowded mid-premium phone segment with clear ambition, combining polished design, clean software, and competitive hardware. Backed by Indkal Technologies – best known for its presence in the television and home electronics space – the device marks a strategic move into one of the most demanding consumer tech categories.

At first glance, the handset makes a strong impression. Its slim profile and premium finish lend it an upmarket feel, while the 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate delivers a smooth, vibrant viewing experience. In a segment priced between Rs 25,000 and Rs 30,000, this is very much in line with evolving consumer expectations, and on design and display alone, the device holds its ground against established rivals.

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Under the hood, the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor ensures stable day-to-day performance. Routine tasks such as browsing, streaming, and multitasking are handled with ease. While power users and mobile gamers may find it less capable than some competing devices in the same range, the overall experience remains fluid and dependable for most users.

Where the phone stands out is its near-stock Android interface. In a market dominated by heavily customised skins, the clean, bloat-free experience feels refreshing. It enhances usability, keeps the device responsive, and is likely to appeal to users who value simplicity over feature-heavy interfaces.

That said, the device is not without its shortcomings. The 50MP primary camera performs well in daylight, capturing balanced and natural images, but low-light performance is a clear weak spot, with noticeable drops in detail and clarity. The 8MP ultrawide lens does the basics, while the 2MP macro offers limited practical value. On the front, the 50MP selfie camera delivers good results in daylight, with accurate skin tones and sharp detail. Overall, the camera system is a decent first effort, though it leaves room for refinement – particularly in challenging lighting conditions.

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Battery performance is another area that could improve. The 5000mAh battery is standard for the segment but struggles to comfortably last a full day under heavy use, especially with 5G enabled. A more structural concern, however, is the lack of clarity around software updates and long-term support. Competing brands have built strong reputations on consistent updates and reliable after-sales service – areas where Wobble still has to prove itself.

In a competitive segment shaped by established players, the Wobble One emerges as a promising debut that gets several fundamentals right – design, display, and software – while leaving room for improvement. It’s a solid start; what matters now is consistent execution.

Specifications

Display: 6.67-inch AMOLED display, 120Hz refresh rate

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7400

Operating system: Android 15 (will be updated to Android 16 soon)

Memory & storage: 8GB RAM, 128GB/256GB storage

Cameras: 50MP+8MP+2MP (rear), 50MP front camera

Battery: 5000mAh, 33W fast charging

Estimated street price: Rs 28,999 (8GB/256GB)