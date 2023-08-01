Woah! OnePlus 12 to come with this massive camera upgrade, suggests new leak

OnePlus is expected to launch its new flagship OnePlus 12 next year in January. The phone is expected to come with several upgrades including a major camera one. A Chinese leakster has hinted that the OnePlus 12 will come with a periscope lens marking a significant upgrade over the OnePlus 11, which does not have a periscope lens.

The leakster, who goes by the name Digital Chat Station, shared a post on Weibo(Chinese social media website) revealing few critical camera specs of the upcoming OnePlus 12. The CAD render of the OnePlus 12 reveals a phone with triple camera arrangement on back including a 50-megapixel Sony IMX9xx 1/1.4-inch main sensor with OIS support most likely. The other two lenses will be a 50-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 64-megapixel OmniVision OV64B periscope zoom camera.

A periscope lens is an assembly of lens that uses a prism to reflect light back through the camera lens with a 90-degree angle to the optical axis. This allows for a longer focal length without increasing the overall size of the lens.

The periscope lens in the OnePlus 12 is said to have a 3x optical zoom. This would be a significant improvement over the 2x optical zoom that is available on the OnePlus 11. For selfies, the phone could come with a 32MP selfie camera tucked in a punch hole cut out of the display. In addition to the periscope lens, the OnePlus 12 is also expected to come with a new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, a 6.7-inch fluid LTPO AMOLED display with a 2K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate, up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The phone is also expected to run Android 14 with OxygenOS skin on top.

The OnePlus 12 is rumoured to be released in early 2024. However, no official announcement has been made yet.

