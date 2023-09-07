With Ask GITA, India’s gets ready to build its own Generative AI model

With the Ask GITA (Guidance, Inspiration, Transformation, and Action) generative AI interface that is ready to be showcased at the upcoming G20 Summit, India has put forth its first step to build its own generative AI model like ChatGPT. Based on the GPT-4 model, Ask GITA is a basic version of generative AI model which will answer questions related to life, based on the feed from the Shrimad Bhagwad Gita, according to government officials.

As the government plans to take its Ask GITA tool for general public use, officials said India has fast tracked work on its own generative AI model equivalent to ChatGPT that will be based on large-language models (LLMs) using Bhashini, its digital repository of digital content in 22 Indian languages as well as some international languages. Just like making available its digital public infrastructure like Aadhaar, Unified Payments Interface (UPI), Digilocker etc to other countries, the plan is to make generative AI tool available as a digital public good once it is developed, officials said.

“The National Programme on Artificial Intelligence is working towards that (generative AI model). To build a generative model of your own and foundation model of your own, it requires a lot of effort. Hopefully, we will be there very soon,” an official said, adding that currently the foundational integration is with Bhashini.

In March, communications and IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had talked about India’s plans to build its own version of ChatGPT.

Even as several technology companies such as Amazon, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, TCS, Wipro, HCLTech, etc, have announced generative AI models to benefit their customers, the government’s intent is to come up with a trusted and reliable generative AI application. Lately, UK-headquartered CoRover.AI announced its generative AI model BharatGPT that supports more than 12 Indian languages and over 120 foreign languages, through text, voice and even video. The company is yet to launch its solutions.

According to technology investment platform Recognize, 52% of 500 organisations surveyed in the US expressed security concerns in using Generative AI. Further, 46% of the companies predict AI will lead to significant use cases that drive productivity.

In October, ministry of electronics and information technology (MeitY) will also be organising the Global IndiaAI 2023. The conference is poised to cover a wide spectrum of topics, including Next Generation Learning and Foundational AI models, AI’s applications in healthcare, governance, and next-gen electric vehicles, future AI research trends, AI computing systems, investment opportunities, and nurturing AI talent.

Also Read iPhone 15 series’ full camera specs leaked ahead of September 12 Apple Wonderlust event

At the upcoming G20 Summit in the Capital from September 8-10, the government will showcase its Digital India Experience Zone, featuring its flagship programmes like Aadhar, UPI, DigiLocker, Bhashini, etc. For G20 delegates, the government has also designed an interactive WhatsApp bot called Bhashini Jugalbandi where they can get information related to G20 as well as tourism, among other things, in their own languages just by typing their query, officials said.

Further, there is also a G20 India mobile app for delegates to get updated information about the summit.