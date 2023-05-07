With Apple’s new journaling app, writing a diary can become a whole new experience

Apple is set to release a pre-installed journaling app as a part of the iOS17 update, as per reports. The app, which would help with mental and physical health, is code-named ‘Jurassic’. As per reports, the application will track a user’s daily behaviour and also analyse the day if it is unusual than normal days.

The app is set to have a host of features. For example, it will have access to phone calls and text messages for accurate functioning. It will also have personalisation feature to recommend topics for users to write about. Another feature would help the user’s physical proximity to others. Notably, security will remain of the utmost importance for Apple while developing the app, as per news reports.

Also read: Vivo X90 Pro buyer’s guide: 5 reasons to buy, 2 reasons to skip

The announcement is expected in June during the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC). However, the announcement can be announced later too, and the launch date is currently unknown.

Journaling is known to be a good tool to align one’s thoughts, manage stress and feel good. When you give words to your thoughts, it also helps to understand the world and your thoughts. Diary entries have for a long time been a prominent way to do that. But we now live in a digital age, where anything, from ordering groceries to booking a ride, can be done online. Journaling is no outlier here and several applications are available on Google Play Store and Apple’s App Store that enhances the journaling experience using technology. Here are some such apps that you can try:

Day One

Available on both iOS and Android, Day One was launched in 2011 and has remained one of the topmost recommended apps for journaling. “Focus on your writing with a layout that has everything you need and nothing you don’t,” it says. The layout is simple. Apart from writing, it offers a host of features like adding photos, drawings, and audio recordings “to bring your journal entries to life”. It also allows you to add metadata, such as weather, location, step count, activity, etc. Although basic journaling features are available for free, for advanced features, you will have to subscribe to Day One Premium.

Moodfit

Moodfit is another journaling app you can try. Among the tools it offers include mood and gratitude journal, mindfulness meditation, and breathing, among other features. The app is available for download on both iOS and Android.

Also read: Amazon Great Summer sale: Top deals on iPhone 14, Xiaomi 13 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and more

Daylio

This is probably among the easiest journaling apps to use as it helps you with mood and happiness tracking without even writing a word. You choose mood and activity in a few clicks. Based on the entries, the app crunches data and displays the same in charts, stats, and correlations. However, you also write your thoughts as it allows you to add notes. Daylio is available for download on both Google Play Store and Apple‘s App Store.

Reflectly

This app uses artificial intelligence (AI) “to help you structure and reflect upon your daily thoughts and problems”. Using Reflectly, a user enters her thoughts and feeling alike in any other journaling app. However, on this app, the features of cognitive behaviour therapy (CBT) and action-orientated therapy are also available to help users get a better perspective on their lives and also boost their mood. It is also personalised enhancing the overall experience and boosting ease.

5 Minute Journal

This is another journaling app available on both iOS and Android. It employs the guided gratitude journaling method and the principle of positive psychology to boost users’ moods and make them feel happier. The app is easy to use and looks sleek. It has hundreds of thousands of downloads on both Google Play Store and Apple’s App Store with the users rating of 4.8.

DailyBean

This is another easy-to-use app that allows you to record your daily lives, thoughts, and feelings within a few clicks on interesting stickers. A mood-tracker, it not only allows you to enter your mood but also shows how your mood fluctuated during the day in the form of a chart. If you are looking for something extremely simple and seamless, this is the app to download.

Apart from these, some other applications you can try include One Day Journal, Zen Journal, Thinky, among others. Journaling can be an excellent way to boost mood and mental health, along with understanding your thoughts better, whether you go tech or non-tech way.