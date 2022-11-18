WITfluence 2022: Wequity to host India’s only awards for women in tech

Wequity, an Indian start-up company, has announced the second edition of the WITfluence for the first time after the Covid-19 pandemic. WITfluence is a conference for women in tech which specifically caters to the needs of Indian women. The event will be held on December 15, 2022 in Bengaluru and is expected to see an attendance of over 500 women.

The conference will include exciting technical and leadership sessions. One of the sessions will categorically focus on well-being and will be curated by top-of-the-line speakers.

The company will also host an award ceremony at the event and will honour winners of the Most Inclusive Organizations for Women in Technology in various fields. Importantly, the company honours those organisations that play important roles in the field of gender equity.

Geetha Kannan, Founder and CEO at Wequity, says their research shows that India Inc. is looking at inclusion only from the lens of a checklist. “Conferences like WITfluence give an opportunity for women in tech to network, collaborate and be inspired by role models. Sponsors associated with us show their deep passion to move the needle for gender parity,” Kannan said.

Also read: Facebook is no longer interested in your religious beliefs and sexual orientation, here’s why

Other delegates and those who can’t attend the event can upload their resumes on to the official website of Wequity which will be seen by recruiters across the country. Those women who are looking for tech networking and learning with leading experts can start registering and grab the opportunity.

Established in 2019, the company plays an important role in building forums and supporting women. The company also brings a blend of knowledge in the tech industry and expertise in the field of DEI&B.