WIRELESS NECKBANDS| Reliable companion for work and commute

If you have used wired earphones, you might have faced issues with tangling up of cable. That’s where wireless neckband earphones come into the picture. As opposed to on-ear headphones, neckbands work as a convenient option as they can be carried around the neck giving you a tech-savvy look. We check out some options that are high on looks and features.

U&i Swim & Liked Series Neckband

The Swim Series neckbands are crafted with a lightweight, flexible, and durable ABS body for good comfort. The buds are ergonomically designed for a comfortable fit and better grip for all-day wear, while also helping with passive noise isolation. Thanks to its large 10mm dynamic drivers, these deliver deep bass and crisp highs while listening to music or watching movies. The neckband houses easy-to-reach control buttons so you can play, pause, or switch tracks, adjust the volume, and take calls with ease. Its 200mAh battery is capable of keeping the Swim alive for upto 20 hours.The Liked Series neckband promises upto 40 hours of non-stop entertainment. It is crafted using a combination of premium alloy with light-weight ABS, and soft, durable silicone, is comfortable for those who need a pair of earbuds for all-day audio — be it work or entertainment. Each bud features 10mm dynamic drivers for good audio that produces deep thumping bass and crystal-clear vocals.The U&i Swim Series and Liked Series are available for just Rs 1,199 and Rs 2,499 respectively.

VingaJoy CL-1310 Kenya Series Wireless Neckband

The neckband comes with a battery life of upto 50 hours non stop playtime on a single charge along with good HD audio quality. Its magnetic instant connection feature turns the earphones on when you separate the magnetic earbuds. The neckband is ultra-flexible, light-weight and its sporty design makes it an ideal workout companion. It also provides passive isolation as it successfully eliminates ambient noises along with a built-in mic facility for call connectivity. It features Bluetooth v5.0 and is compatible with both Android and iOS devices, plus it has a type-C interface. Buy it for a modest Rs 2,899.