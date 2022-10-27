WIRELESS EARBUDS: Tune out the noise with these buds

Wireless earbuds are becoming more and more popular (affordable too) these days, for the simple reason they are convenient: no cables, great portability, and functionality. The credit for their popularity also goes to Bluetooth technology, one of the most compatible wireless technologies that you can embrace. This means that you can truly rely on wireless earbuds and still enjoy the sound quality that you get from the corded earbuds and headphones. We pick three new offerings that allow you to go hands-free and cord-free.

Inbase Buds Mini Lite

Inbase’s Buds Mini Lite are touted as the smallest and lightest TWS earbuds; smaller even than a standard matchbox, these little 6g true wireless stereo (TWS) buds can offer upto 40 hours of battery life. But don’t let that tiny profile trick you—the Buds Mini Lite may be little, but can outperform any other in the segment. Designed around the latest Bluetooth V5.1 chip, each bud sports a 13mm dynamic driver for deep rich bass and crystal-clear highs to ensure that your movies and music experience is more immersive than before. Each earbud weighs just 6g and is designed with an ergonomic snug fit using skin-friendly material.

The buds are IPX5 water resistant and feature capacitive touch buttons to answer calls, change volumes, or get help from a voice assistant. These also feature one-step pairing which instantly pairs with your smartphone the moment you flip open the case lid. Available in three attractive colours Black, Pink and White at a price of Rs 1,299.

Tron Bassbuds Eon

These are smart mini TWS earbuds with touch-sensitive sensors. These buds will fit securely and comfortably in your ears (just 3.65gm each). Its large 13mm dynamic drivers ensure high fidelity stereo sound with deep bass; ENC (environmental noise cancellation) technology ensures you are heard loud and clear on the calls.

The earphone with mic is compatible with Bluetooth 5.3 technology which guarantees a fast and stable connection, one-step pairing, low power consumption and wide compatibility with smartphones and tablets. A user gets to enjoy a total playback time of upto 30 hours with the case; there is Type-C fast charging. Plus, the compact case has round edges which are good for grip and storage.

Mivi DuoPods ENC F60

Environmental noise cancellation is one of the USPs of this wireless accessory. Basically these buds cancel out the noise around you and pick up only your voice when you are taking calls. Mivi engineers have embedded two powerful MEMS mics into each of the earbuds so you can now be heard loud and clear. The earbuds come with a 500mAh battery life that helps you enjoy 50+ hours of combined uninterrupted usage. They also feature very low latency and they sync very well with the visuals enabling seamless gaming.

KEY FEATURES

*13mm dynamic drivers with Bluetooth V5.1

* Upto 40 hrs of battery life

* Smart touch controls, capacitive touch buttons

* Estimated street price: Rs 1,299

pTron Bassbuds Eon

KEY FEATURES

* 13mm dynamic drivers for HD sound

* Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity

* Total playback time of upto 30 hours with the case

* Estimated street price: Rs 2,999

Mivi DuoPods ENC F60

KEY FEATURES

* Deep and powerful bass

* Dual mic ENC for better calling

* 50+ hours battery life

* Estimated street price: Rs 1,399