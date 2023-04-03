Wireless Bluetooth soundbars: Improve your TV sound with these bars

A soundbar is a small speaker system that sits below your TV screen and provides an immersive audio experience. Most soundbars are made up of multiple speakers and amplifiers concealed inside a slim, elegant enclosure. Irrespective of the brand, build quality or inbuilt features, these are a simple and space efficient way to amplify the sound output from your TV, mobile phone or laptop. We take a look at two budget options.

Syska AlphaBeatZ Soundbar

The newest member from Syska’s mobile accessories category brings crystal clear sound, adding an extra oomph to the listening experience. Whether you’re listening to music, movies, or TV shows, this Syska soundbar offers good performance with a wide and immersive sound that bri-ngs the action right to your living room. Specific to music listening, it offers a robust bass sound that is crisp and clear. Priced at Rs 2,999, the AlphaBeatZ Soundbar is available in two colours – GunMetal and Silver Grey. The speaker has a working range of 10 metres stereo sound with talktime of upto four hours. Moreover, the Syska soundbar can be easily connected to two devices at once. It has a total harmonic distortion of upto 5%. Moreover, the speaker supports V5.1 Bluetooth making it a seamless process to pair. With a 2000mAh battery, the portable speaker has a charging time of 5.5 hours. It offers a playback time of upto seven hours at 60% volume. Overall, a good pick for watching content on TV or streaming music from your mobile.

Blaupunkt SBA25 Gaming Soundbar

Compact and lightweight, the all-new Blaupunkt’s SBA25 soundbar boasts 25 watt that delivers a good package of thumping bass and a crisp audio for the gamers. It comes with deep bass, pristine high and mid frequencies produced by dual passive radiators. The speakers on the soundbar are positioned towards the players and are flat while in use. This enhances immersion and overall quality.

The soundbar has a massive 2000mAh battery with TurboVolt charging. The materials used are of the finest grade and the tech inside has been tested for durability. The soundbar comes with the latest version of Bluetooth that covers a wide range. It is loaded with aux-in, USB IN, Bluetooth, FM and TWS. It is available in black colour on Amazon and priced at Rs 1,899. The sound effects are accurately placed in the space around you for a clear and real feel. It’s a fairly good performing soundbar.

Also read: Samsung tipped to launch Galaxy S23 FE later this year with Exynos 2200 processor

Syska AlphaBeatZ Soundbar: Key features

* 10 watt RMS stereo sound

* Instant voice assistant

* Playback time upto 6 hours

* Estimated street price: Rs 2,999

Also read: Here’s your best look yet at the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G, Nord Buds 2 ahead of April 4 India launch

Blaupunkt SBA25 Gaming Soundbar: Key features

* 25W audio wattage

* Gaming RGB lights, 2000mAh battery

* Aux-In, USB, Bluetooth, FM & TWS

* Estimated street price: Rs 1,899