Wipro working on Generative AI for 2 years

The company said that the solution helps patients get better and faster access to healthcare.

Written by Sameer Ranjan Bakshi
wipro, artificial intelligence
In a letter to stakeholders, Rishad A Premji, chairman, Wipro, wrote, “FY23 was a pivotal year for technology, with AI taking a quantum leap." (IE)

After TCS, Tech Mahindra and HCLTech, Wipro has said it has been working on Generative AI for some time now. In its annual report, it said, “We have been investing in our Generative AI research program with the University of South Carolina and IIT Patna for over two years to build language models for the health sector.”

The company added that the solution helps patients get better and faster access to healthcare. Moreover, it helps create personalised care plans for healthcare members and accelerate medical research. “Our GenAI Framework provides enterprise guardrails and Responsible AI controls, to enable safe and secure GenAI applications for our customers.”

In a letter to stakeholders, Rishad A Premji, chairman, Wipro, wrote, “FY23 was a pivotal year for technology, with AI taking a quantum leap. While we have been long familiar with AI-powered products (think predictive text, digital personal assistants, chat bots), OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Dall-E brought discussions about the use of generative AI emphatically into the public domain.”

He added, “For two years now, Wipro’s Generative AI Center of Excellence has conducted research with leading academic institutions, built accelerators and solutions, frameworks like WeGA (Wipro Enterprise Generative AI), developed competency through the Wipro AI Academy, and executed key pilot programs for our clients.”

First published on: 20-06-2023 at 05:30 IST

