Windows 11 update brings Bing AI to taskbar and a big feature for iPhone users: Details

Microsoft is taking the Windows 11 experience to the next level with a new update that brings a host of new features to users. The highlight of this update is the integration of AI-powered Bing search into the taskbar, making it easier and faster for users to find what they need. In addition, the update also includes a range of other improvements, including enhanced widgets, improved touch mode, a new screen recording feature, and the ability to open multiple tabs within Notepad.

“Today, we take the next major step forward adding to the incredible breadth and ease of use of the Windows PC by implementing a typable Windows search box and the amazing capability of the new AI-powered Bing directly into the taskbar. Putting all your search needs for Windows in one easy to find location,” the company writes in its official blog post.

To break down each of these improvements, a new Bing icon will be seen within the search box in the taskbar allowing users to start a Bing chat in Edge right from here. However, user should have access to Bing Preview for this.

Microsoft seems to be determined to expand the presence of Bing chat across all its major services. The arrival of Bing Chat on Windows 11 taskbar comes a week after the company rolled out the Bing AI on Android and iOS mobile apps. It has also integrated the AI into Skype. The company also plans to flex its ChatGPT-like AI in Office apps soon.

The new Windows 11 update is more than Bing. The update also brings major improvements to its Phone Link app for iPhone users. Microsoft has announced a new preview of its Phone Link app for iOS users which will let iPhone users link their phones directly to their Windows PC.

“Today, we share the next step on our journey to remove barriers for those of you who have iPhones with the introduction of Phone Link for iOS. With Phone Link for iOS you’ll never have to worry about missing that important call or text while you are concentrating on your Windows 11 PC.”

Windows 11 also introduces several enhancements to improve touch experiences, including full-screen widgets and convenient access to the Windows 365 app. The Start menu also now incorporates new AI capabilities.

Samsung phone users, with new Windows 11 update, can easily activate their phone’s personal hotspot with a single click from within the Wi-Fi network list on the PC. In addition, the new Recent Websites feature will allow for easier transfer of their browser sessions from their smartphone to their Windows PC.

The update brings an official screen recording tool for Windows 11, which was previously lacking this feature. The Snipping Tool has also been updated to include screen recording functionality, enabling users to capture the entire screen or crop it for specific applications.

These new Windows 11 features are already out and user can get these by manually checking for new updates from Windows Update. The company informs that these will roll out broadly in the March 2023 monthly security update release on March 14.