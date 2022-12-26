Windows 11 Notepad update accidentally revealed by Microsoft employee: Report

A Microsoft employee accidentally announced the Notepad app of Windows 11 is getting a tabs feature. It was reported by an American technology news website called The Verge. According to the website, the employee revealed it by mistake by sharing a photo version of Notepad. He used a loudspeaker emoji and shared with enthusiasm “Notepad in Windows 11 now has tabs!”

The screenshot that he shared had a Microsoft internal warning that said “Confidential Don’t discuss features or take screenshots.” The feature is still in the early stage of development as the image suggests. This tweet was later deleted but it was spotted by Windows Central and several other accounts. It could point towards a shift towards the inclusion of more in-built Windows apps.

It will be the first built-in tool to have a tabbed interface if Microsoft implements tabs for Notepad. The Verge reported that earlier this year File Explorer was added. Four years ago, tabs were tried across all Windows 10 applications and it was called Sets. Notepad and File Explorer contained the tab functionality. But Microsoft stepped down from this project and it was never released to Windows 10 users.

Even if the Sets feature was cancelled for Windows 10, that does not stop Windows power users to use third-party apps and tools to bring tabs to life in the operating system and its various parts. The new Notepad version might be announced in the next few weeks for Windows Insiders in preview.

The Snipping tool update for Windows 11 was rolled out by Microsoft for Windows 11 Insiders that had a built-in screen recorder tool as well. It makes capturing and sharing consent easier and faster. If the tabs feature is introduced in Notepad then users will be able to open multiple directories and folders under one window and enable users to open multiple .txt files simultaneously.

