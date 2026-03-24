Sony Group Corporation’s decision to form a joint venture with Chinese TV giant TCL proves just how much the television industry has changed lately.

Sony and TCL are in talks to join hands for a new joint venture that starts from April 2027. The deal, which is valued at $ 1 billion, hints that TCL will now be in charge of the manufacturing and supply of Sony-branded TVs going forward. The deal is expected to give 51 per cent of the JV to TCL, as it will contribute with its panel technology and its manufacturing scale.

As for Sony, the Japanese brand will retain 49 per cent of the share, owing to the usage of its brand name and its proprietary technology, which includes the XR processors and its audio technology.

Hence, the MoU’s arrangement seems similar to Apple’s collaboration with Foxconn to manufacture its iPhones — Sony is doing something similar with TCL. This means TCL will be taking all the calls related to pricing, manufacturing, and supply of the product, while Sony ensures that these products comply with the high standards that its Bravia TVs have set over the years.

Sony decides to shake up its home entertainment business: Why?

While the companies claim to rely on each other’s strengths to allow for a smarter business model, the reality is far from it — Sony has been struggling for years managing its balance sheets, especially as Chinese manufacturers have scaled up their manufacturing and supply chain game. Sony’s expertise in manufacturing and product standards have been regarded as world-class, but the economies don’t help with the scale factor.

Hence, while Sony is known for its high-quality picture, sound technology, and strong brand image, especially through its BRAVIA TV lineup, it now aims to rely on TCL’s expertise for expanding into the more affordable segments of the smart TV space. TCL’s control over the supply chain is among the best in the business, and Sony hopes to utilise this for expanding into more product categories.

It should be noted that this won’t be the first instance of Sony and TCL collaborating. TCL’s subsidiary, China Star Optoelectronics Technology (CSOT), has been supplying LCD panels for Sony’s Bravia TV lineup, and Sony simply adds its XR image processors, backlight hardware and acoustic components to differentiate it from TCL’s offerings.

As part of this deal, Sony now no longer acts as a customer buying TCL components as raw parts. Instead, TCL will take over Sony’s manufacturing and logistics to manage the costs efficiently, leaving Sony to focus on its other core businesses.

What happens to Sony’s OLED TVs

Currently, Sony procures its OLED panels from LG Display and Samsung Display for its Bravia OLED and QD-OLED models. With the new deal expected to be in effect from April 2027, it remains to be seen whether the Sony-TCL JV would continue relying on Samsung and LG panels for its top-end TVs, or rely on TCL’s upcoming inkjet-printed OLED panel technology.

Sony-TCL deal not the first of its kind

Over the years, Japanese TV brands have started to partner with their Chinese counterparts. This is primarily attributed to profitability concerns owing to the mega-scale of manufacturing that Chinese players have achieved lately. Some examples of these joint ventures include:

– Panasonic-Skyworth

– Toshiba- HiSense

– Sharp-Foxconn

How will this joint venture benefit Sony-TCL?

Through this deal, Sony can focus more on developing its XR processors and audio technology to raise the bar for the home entertainment industries, all while maintaining its premium image. The company is expected to focus on its PlayStation arm, its imaging business, the entertainment divisions and its proprietary tech.

Meanwhile, TCL will handle much of the manufacturing and supply chain work, which requires heavy investment. For TCL, the partnership is also a big opportunity. By working with Sony and using the well-known BRAVIA brand, TCL can strengthen its position in the premium TV segment, evolving out of its strictly value-for-money tag. This collaboration could help it compete more directly with top players like Samsung and LG.

What impact does it have on the Indian television market?

In India, this joint venture could have a significant impact. The Indian TV market is very price-sensitive, but demand for better features like smart TVs, larger screens, and improved picture quality is also there. Therefore, with TCL’s pricing strategies, Sony TVs may become more affordable.

Ultimately, this could help Sony reach more customers in the Indian market, not just those in the high-end segment.

However, this joint venture also carries some concerns. Since TCL will handle manufacturing, some experts are of the view that Sony TVs may not feel as premium as the current products. Even though Sony will continue to provide its advanced picture and sound technologies, the overall product experience will need to meet customer, and most importantly, Sony’s high expectations.

The joint venture is expected to start after approvals, possibly around 2027. It represents a fresh way of doing business in the TV industry, where companies focus on their strengths and partner with others for scale and efficiency.

In the end, the Sony-TCL partnership shows how global brands are adapting to stay competitive and how the idea of “premium” TVs may change in the future.