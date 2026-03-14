Artificial intelligence is quickly changing the way people work. According to Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, many jobs will be affected by AI in the coming years. However, he believes workers can protect their careers if they learn how to work with AI instead of fearing it.

AI will change many jobs

Satya Nadella spoke about how artificial intelligence could transform the workplace in the OMR podcast. He said that AI tools are becoming capable of performing many tasks that humans currently do. This includes work in areas such as coding, marketing, research, and even legal analysis.

As AI systems continue to improve, companies may rely on them to complete repetitive or data-heavy tasks. This could reduce the need for people to do certain types of work. However, Nadella said the situation should not be seen only as a threat.

He compared the rise of AI to earlier technology revolutions like personal computers and the internet. When those technologies first appeared, many people feared job losses. Instead, they eventually created entirely new industries and job roles.

Learning new skills is important

Nadella believes the best way to stay relevant in the AI era is by constantly learning new skills. Workers should focus on understanding how AI tools work and how they can use them to improve their productivity.

He explained that people who learn to use AI in their daily work will have an advantage over those who ignore it. Skills such as problem-solving, creativity, and collaboration will also remain valuable because machines cannot easily replace them.

According to Nadella, adapting to change is the key to surviving technological disruption.

Companies are already using AI

The use of AI in companies is already growing quickly. Many technology firms have started using AI tools to assist employees in tasks like writing code, analysing data, and creating content.

At Microsoft, Nadella said artificial intelligence is already helping developers write software more efficiently. Similar changes are happening in other industries as businesses adopt AI to increase productivity and reduce manual work.

At the same time, the rise of AI is also creating new types of jobs. Companies now need professionals who can build, train, and manage AI systems.

AI will transform work, not replace humans

Despite concerns about job losses, Nadella remains optimistic about the future of work. He believes that while AI will change many roles, humans will continue to play an important part in the workplace.

People who are willing to adapt, learn new technologies, and work alongside AI are likely to benefit the most from this new era of innovation.