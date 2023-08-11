Why Twitter is called X now, CEO Linda Yaccarino explains

Twitter is now officially called X but why X- this is one question many have been wondering about since the day this change went live. Well, X CEO Linda Yaccarino finally has some answers to this. In a recent interview with CNBC, Yaccarino unveiled the company’s strategic decision to rebrand and transform Twitter into “X: The Everything App.”

According to Yaccarino, Musk’s decision to rename Twitter is in line with his long-standing vision for the platform, which he had been discussing for quite some time.

“Elon has been talking about X, the everything app, for a very long time. Even when we announced that I was joining the company, I was joining the company to partner with Elon to transform Twitter into X, the everything app,” Linda told the interviewer.

Yaccarino also talked about the changes made since Musk’s acquisition of Twitter last year. These included the expansion into long-form video and articles, setting up a subscription model benefiting content creators, and the video chat that lets users make calls without the need to share personal phone numbers.

“Experiences and evolution into long-form video and articles, subscribe to your favourite creators, who are now earning a real living on the platform. You look at video, and soon you’ll be able to make video chat calls without having to give your phone number to anyone on the platform.”

Yaccarino cited recent product updates and infrastructural enhancements as proof that Twitter’s rebranding was both necessary and progressive. She said that the “rebrand represented really a liberation from Twitter.”

She also talked about her autonomy under Musk’s leaderships. Contrary to prevalent doubts, she asserted that she has her own independence. While Musk looks after the product design and technological innovation, Yaccarino is entrusted with overseeing the company’s operations, partnerships, legal matters, sales, and finances.

“Elon is working on accelerating the rebrand and working on the future,” Yaccarino said. “And I’m responsible for the rest. Running the company, from partnerships to legal to sales to finance.”

Yaccarino also talked about the mass layoff at Twitter that led to a reduction in headcount from 8,000 to 1,500 employees. She justified these layoffs calling them a “very necessary cost discipline exercise.”

