Why Samsung believes Galaxy Z Fold 5, Flip 5 will make foldables mainstream in India

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 have logged more than 100,000 pre-bookings in India in the first 28 hours setting a new record for Samsung and giving a big shot in the arm to the South Korean major’s ambitions to capture over 50 percent market share in the super-premium ($1000 or higher) segment in the world’s second largest smartphone market.

As compared to the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4, the fifth-generation of Samsung’s foldables has received 1.7 times more pre-bookings during the first 28 hours, response the company ties to the “growing confidence” of Indian consumers in the category. Pre-bookings for the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 opened on July 27 and general availability is pegged for August 18.

Delighted with the “overwhelming” response, Samsung Southwest Asia president and CEO, JB Park, said “the success of Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 shows that Indian consumers are highly sensitive to new innovations.”

The top-level executive reiterated that, “I am confident that our new devices will help the mainstreaming of foldables, and help us consolidate our leadership in India,” echoing Samsung Electronics president and head of MX Business TM Roh’s more recent observations that 2023 will be a “tipping point” wherein foldables will become more mainstream as a category and that India will be critical to its success story.

Roh, while talking to FE on the sidelines of Unpacked in Seoul, had said that Samsung is working on a two-pronged approach to push for greater mass adoption of foldables. One is to keep improving on the performance and quality of these devices even as it continues to innovate on the form factor itself. The second is to make them “as affordable as possible”.

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 feature a redesigned Flex hinge that allows for a “gapless” and more streamlined design while making them sturdier and more durable than the past models. Also, in line with Samsung’s big sustainability push, they’re made using more environment-friendly materials. The Galaxy Z Flip 5 starts at Rs 99,999 (8GB/256GB). The Galaxy Z Fold 5 starts at Rs 1,54,999 (12GB/256GB).

When asked about a potential Galaxy Fold or Flip Fan Edition, Roh had said that Samsung “is working very hard [internally] and with strategic parts suppliers [to make foldables more affordable],” adding that “since we are currently working on future technologies, it is difficult to specify the timing of when such solutions will be made available. But when the time comes, then we will unveil more affordable foldable[s] as well.”

Urging consumers in India to use its new foldables and provide ideas on how to make them better, Roh asserted that the company is open to incorporating feedback into its future devices which in turn will drive further innovation. At the same time, the company remains committed to make these devices more accessible through sales programs and services like Samsung Finance+.

Customers pre-booking the Galaxy Z Flip 5 are eligible for benefits worth Rs 20,000 and those pre-booking Galaxy Z Fold 5 will get benefits worth Rs 23,000. Pre-bookings are available across all leading online and offline retail stores.

Follow FE Tech Bytes on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook.