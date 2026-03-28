Uber and Rapido now have a homegrown competition from a Bengaluru-based ride-hailing platform – Namma Yatri. The ride-hailing service is focused on addressing some of the key concerns that bother iders and drivers face – high commissions, surge pricing and frequent cancellation. Unlike its competitors, Namma Yatri operates on a zero-commission model that promises noticeably lower fares, greater transparency, and improved reliability for everyday users.

And that’s the highlight – no commission. Unlike traditional taxi aggregators that deduct 15-30% from every ride, Namma Yatri ensures that drivers receive nearly the full fare (minus a modest fixed subscription fee). This shift in pricing has a direct impact on consumers – cheaper rides without hidden markups or aggressive surge pricing.

On social media and forums, riders often report paying 10-20% less compared to Uber for similar trips, especially for autos and short rides in cities like Bengaluru. Happy drivers on the platform also mean significantly lower cancellation rates, reducing the frustration of bookings falling through at the last minute.

Namma Yatri: All features at a glance

For passengers, the biggest upgrade from existing ride-hailing services is in fare predictability and value. On Uber or Rapido, dynamic pricing can inflate costs during peak hours or bad weather. On the other hand, Namma Yatri’s model keeps fares more stable and competitive since there is no platform commission layered on top. Users benefit from direct connections between rider and driver, leading to faster matching with the nearest available auto or cab.

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The app offers:

– Faster bookings

– Live ride tracking

– Saved favourite drivers for repeat rides

– Seamless multimodal planning, i.e., combining metro tickets with last-mile auto rides.

Safety remains a priority with the Namma Yatri app. Riders get an instant SOS button and easy live location sharing with family. The interface supports multiple regional languages (English, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi), thus making it more inclusive for non-English speakers.

Namma Yatri: Which cities is it coming to

Namma Yatri is currently live in major cities like Bengaluru, Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kochi, Mysuru, and Tumkur, with plans for wider expansion to more cities soon. It supports autos, cabs, rentals, intercity buses, and even corporate mobility partnerships.

Integration with open networks like ONDC promotes transparency and prevents monopolistic practices that often lead to higher consumer costs on closed platforms.

For budget-conscious commuters and frequent short-trip users, the savings add up quickly. Drivers earning more are incentivised to stay online longer and provide better service.

Will Uber, Rapido make changes to their service?

While Uber and Rapido still lead in overall market share and fleet size, Namma Yatri has forced industry-wide changes. Several competitors have started experimenting with subscription models for drivers to reduce commissions — a direct response to Namma Yatri’s approach. For consumers, this competition translates to better options and downward pressure on prices across the board.