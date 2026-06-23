Kunal Shah is all over the news at the moment. The founder of CRED has not only secured a minority investment from Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta but also taken the role of leading WhatsApp globally. In the high-stakes world of technology, where WhatsApp remains at the center of the whole digital ecosystem, hiring Shah to lead Meta’s most popular product could pave the way for WhatsApp to evolve from a basic texting app into a massive digital powerhouse.

The $900 million investment in CRED is seen as a masterfully structured talent acquisition exercise designed to secure Kunal Shah, one of India’s most prominent finance entrepreneurs.

Let’s look at the deal with more clarity.

– Under the blockbuster deal, Shah will step down from his day-to-day operations as CEO of CRED to relocate to California, where he will take over as the global chief of WhatsApp. He succeeds Will Cathcart, who is transitioning to an internal AI-focused product development role after a seven-year tenure.

– Meta’s $900 million injection into CRED values the startup at a post-money valuation of $4.5 billion, giving the social media giant a roughly 20% minority stake. Crucially, the deal doesn’t guarantee Meta a board seat and access to CRED’s highly guarded consumer financial data. CRED will continue its independent path toward an eventual initial public offering (IPO) under interim CEO Miten Sampat.

Rather than going for a standard corporate acquisition, Meta is leveraging its massive balance sheet to hire from outside the traditional Silicon Valley echo chamber. This is a tried-and-tested formula for Meta – Zuckerberg had done the same with Scale AI and its founder, Alexandr Wang.

For WhatsApp, the focus is on India, and hence, hiring an expert from the country’s bubbling startup scene makes sense. Does Meta want to create the next Alexandr Wang in India?

Let’s find out.

Shah’s ‘Builder Mentality’

Meta’s Chief Product Officer, Chris Cox, reportedly sought out Shah directly, looking for an ‘entrepreneurial disruptor’ from a core WhatsApp growth market who genuinely understands global product scale.

“Kunal built CRED into one of India’s most important technology companies, and he brings the kind of builder mentality and global perspective that will serve him well in running the world’s biggest messaging app,” Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a statement.

Reflecting on his career history, Shah took to X, stating, “It’s been a minute. 2015–2018. – Exited FreeCharge. Spent time learning and investing. – Pondered about: Why can’t trust be rewarded? Started with $1M of personal capital.”

It’s been a minute.



2015–2018

– Exited FreeCharge. Spent time learning and investing.

– Pondered about: Why can't trust be rewarded? Started with $1M of personal capital.

– Launched CRED to reward people for paying credit card bills on time.



2019–2025

– Built a system run by a… — Kunal Shah (@kunalb11) June 22, 2026

It was this philosophical question that birthed CRED in 2018, initially as a niche rewards platform that targeted premium, highly creditworthy users who paid their bills on time. Over the next seven years, Shah expanded that high-trust community into an all-encompassing financial super-app handling payments, lending, insurance, and wealth management.

Although CRED’s profitability trajectory and monetisation viability have been questioned frequently, Shah revealed how much of a profit his business model made. Between 2019 and 2025, CRED grew to 17 million active monthly members, scaled annual revenue to roughly $325 million (Rs 3,200 crore), and executed four employee stock option (ESOP) buybacks.

Shah proudly highlighted that the startup had just hit its “first profitable quarter (yet occasionally asked what our business model is),” alongside authorising a fifth ESOP buyback funded by Meta’s capital.

Will WhatsApp evolve beyond messaging?

WhatsApp recently surpassed 3 billion monthly active users globally, turning its staggering scale into tangible revenue via business messaging, localised advertisements, and subscriptions – this is where Shah comes in.

In India, WhatsApp has already evolved into the invisible infrastructure of daily life – powering local commerce, customer service, and digital transactions. With an Indian internet-based businessman at the helm, Meta hopes to unlock the formula that its rival WeChat utilised in China, i.e., to turn a chat app into a transactional hub.

Shah views his shift to Meta not as an exit from entrepreneurial roles but as a scale-up of his lifelong product ambitions. “I’m stepping away from the operating role and will continue as a shareholder. My commitment doesn’t change. Just the role,” he clarified on X.

He also emphasised that Meta remains a strictly minority investor with clean data walls. None of CRED’s member data will be shared with Meta.

Looking ahead at his new global mandate, Shah expressed immense enthusiasm for what lies on the horizon, hinting that WhatsApp has barely scratched the surface of its commercial capability. “While it’s come very far, the delta between WhatsApp today and its full potential is massive,” he stated.