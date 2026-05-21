For AI companies, the current efforts to push LLM-based AI are to attain AGI (Artificial General Intelligence) – a theoretical, omnipotent software capable of matching or exceeding human intellect across all domains, i.e., from writing poetry to passing bar exams. Jeff Bezos, the name associated with Amazon, Blue Origin and Prometheus, isn’t chasing AGI, though.

In a recent interview with CNBC, the Amazon founder drew a massive line in the sand surrounding rumours of his heavily funded, highly secretive stealth startup, Project Prometheus – which already commands a $38 billion valuation). Bezos denied the idea that he is building standard AI chatbots or humanoid robotics.

However, he did hint at what his latest startup is building – the AGE, or Artificial General Engineer.

What is Artificial General Engineer?

While the rest of Silicon Valley races to build an AI that thinks like a human philosopher, Bezos wants to build an AI that builds like a master engineer.

“We have nothing to do with robotics… [Prometheus is] its own big idea,” said Bezos in the interview.

Instead of building mechanical bodies, Prometheus is building the digital brain meant to revolutionise how physical objects are conceived, tested, and manufactured. Bezos described the technology as a highly sophisticated, next-generation version of CAD (computer-aided design) software.

To understand why AGE matters, let us consider the limitations of current generative AI. The current-gen LLMs (Large Language Models) are statistical prediction engines, i.e., they guess the next best word or pixel based on massive datasets. They are great at prose, coding syntax, and digital art, but they lack a fundamental, ground-truth understanding of physics, structural integrity, thermodynamics, and material science.

This is where an Artificial General Engineer steps in, flipping this paradigm. It isn’t trained just on human language, but on the immutable laws of nature.

Understanding AGI vs AGE

While an AGI focuses on digital, linguistic, and cognitive versatility, mastering human grammar, culture, and logic to generate text, code, or virtual agents, an AGE is built exclusively for the physical, spatial, and mechanical world.

Instead of learning how humans speak, an AGE is trained directly on the laws of nature, such as physics, thermodynamics, and structural mechanics. While an AGI behaves like an abstract, multi-tasking thinker, an AGE acts as a hyper-specialised creator, outputting perfectly stress-tested CAD files, manufacturing blueprints, and optimised material designs for physical infrastructure.

AGE is built on the same concept as Yann LeCun’s world models, except that Bezos’ AGE is concerned about physical items, whereas LeCun’s model is focused on common sense.

AGE’s industrial payoff: Blue Origin and beyond

Bezos didn’t hide his ulterior motives for funding Prometheus. He noted that these next-generation AI design tools will immensely benefit Blue Origin, his aerospace venture that’s currently racing to build heavy rocket infrastructure, competing with Elon Musk’s SpaceX.

The presence of AI can help address the concerns related to the tight margins in the aerospace industry, where a tiny error can prove to be deadly. A fraction of a millimetre of structural variance or a minor thermal miscalculation could result in catastrophic failure.

If it matures as Bezos predicts, think of Lunar missions becoming more frequent. An AGE can simulate new parts and processes millions of times, speeding up the prototype development stage. With NASA and other world space agencies eyeing a return to the Moon, a technology like AGE could speed up humanity’s settlement on our nearest celestial body.

By deploying an Artificial General Engineer, companies like Blue Origin can bypass years of trial-and-error physical prototyping. The AGE can run billions of simulated physics environments in the cloud, delivering hardware blueprints that are mathematically optimised far beyond human imagination.

However, Bezos clarified that Prometheus isn’t just an internal utility for his space company. It is an independent powerhouse deserving of its own focus.

Is Bezos kicking off the race to smarten the tangible world?

While most of Silicon Valley is obsessed with AGI based on chatbots and virtual assistants, Jeff Bezos’s bet on Project Prometheus opens up a new way forward. Like LeCun, Bezos believes that the ultimate value of technology lies in its ability to transform the physical world we live in. His startup could own the foundational design layer of future infrastructure, aerospace, and manufacturing, setting off a benchmark.

In essence, Bezos wants to automate engineering using AI models that understand the world, thereby making it easier for humans to scale up faster.