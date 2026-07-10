How great is the iPhone 17 Pro Max? Do you get to judge its greatness from the hundreds of professional reviews, talking about its technical abilities? Or, do you simply buy it because it’s the greatest smartphone offering from Apple? Or, do you buy it just because it went around the Moon, clicking unreal photographs? Many reasons, but the US has now given the consumer base another reason to consider the iPhone 17 Pro Max – it is great enough for America to keep it inside the country’s 250th Anniversary time capsule.

Among the many historical documents, synthetic DNA data storage chains, and cultural relics sits a pristine iPhone 17 Pro Max in the popular Cosmic Orange hue – officially sealed into the 900-pound (400 kg) stainless steel “America’s Time Capsule” at Independence National Historical Park.

For the citizens of the USA in the year 2276, this sample of today’s consumer technology will tell a story more profound than almost any paper archive inside the capsule can. All the human knowledge of the present compressed into a compact 6.9-inch rectangular slab.

But why the iPhone 17 Pro Max? Why not any other smartphone from this year?

Other than the fact that the iPhone 17 Pro Max is the most capable, generation-defining, ‘American’ smartphone made today, there are some other big reasons.

Because it went to the Moon and came back!

One of the greatest reasons for the curators of the America 250 commission has to be the iPhone 17 Pro Max’s journey around the Moon onboard the Artemis 2 mission. In April 2026, NASA gave the crew of the Artemis 2 mission a couple of these iPhone 17 Pro Max models to take photos from its windows and observe how these Earth-based consumer devices work in the low-gravity environment.

When the Orion spacecraft swung around the far side of the Moon, Commander Reid Wiseman found himself witnessing a breathtaking ‘Earthset’ through the capsule’s docking hatch window. Because bulky, professional NASA cameras couldn’t fit against the tight geometry of the hatch glass, Wiseman pulled out his personal iPhone 17 Pro Max and clicked the photo.

The resulting photos, which were unedited, showed an uncropped 8x zoom video of Earth dipping behind the lunar horizon and went viral globally. It offered humanity an authentic, raw, and deeply personal look at our “pale blue dot” through the exact same lens that millions of people carry in their pockets. Many more photos were taken with the iPhones onboard the Orion throughout the journey, all of which were shared with the public.

Hence, for a smartphone that went to deep space, did a lunar flyby and took incredible photos as well as videos, placing this specific iPhone model into the time capsule allows curators to preserve something extraordinary.

The ultimate showcase of our 2026 digital culture

Curators from the America250 commission looked for objects that didn’t just represent technological novelty, but represented us at our core in the present. And the present is all about the digital age.

The smartphone is now more than just a cool gadget – it has become an extension of human biology. It is a portal through which we view our history, communicate our emotions, and navigate our reality. The smartphone encapsulates our life today, and nothing represents this category of product better than the iPhone.

“When future generations open this capsule in 2276, we want them to see the care, pride, and creativity of our time,” noted Rosie Rios, Chair of America250. “Nothing encapsulates our daily human experience in 2026 quite like the device we interact with hundreds of times a day. It is the ultimate catalogue of modern life,” he added.

Is the iPhone 17 Pro Max the pinnacle of smartphone tech today?

If you consider the technical aspects, the iPhone 17 Pro Max isn’t the most capable smartphone as far as consumer-grade productivity is concerned. Gadgets like Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design represent the pinnacle in foldable screen technology coupled to all the advanced smartphone stuff. The iPhone 17 Pro Max, however, serves as a standard template, offering a polished experience of all the basics you expect from a 2026 pocketable computer.

“Apple, and the iPhone in particular, represent one of the boldest examples of American ingenuity and innovation in the modern era,” says Prabhu Ram, VP-Industry Research Group,

CyberMedia Research (CMR). “The inclusion of the iPhone 17 Pro Max in America’s 250th anniversary time capsule is a recognition of Apple’s outsized role in shaping the consumer technology landscape. With more than 1.3 billion active users globally and a dominant position in the US smartphone market, the iPhone has evolved far beyond a device to become a platform that shapes how consumers communicate, create, work, and engage with the digital world,” he added.

We reviewed the iPhone 17 Pro Max last year and were left mighty impressed with everything it had to offer. At its core, its A19 Pro chipset showcased how a 3nm chip could be used to provide advanced computing prowess – it can run console-grade AAA video games, run Apple Intelligence models locally, manage all third-party apps and web apps with ease, and offer an advanced camera experience with cutting-edge software processing for both photos and videos.

Then there’s the world-proofing that Apple offers on this device. The Ceramic Shield 2 glass fares better against scratches and accidental drops, thus showing advancements in material technology. A vapour cooling chamber inside, along with the aluminium body, allows for better heat dissipation. The triple camera setup is also among the best we have tested so far, setting a new benchmark for still photography and videography. Its camera was good enough for Moon photography – what further convincing would you need?

To round out its archival value, the capsule phone’s redesigned horizontal “plateau” 48MP Pro Fusion triple-camera system contains spatial video memories of 2026, allowing future Americans to look through the phone’s digital memory to see our world in true three dimensions.

Will the iPhone 17 Pro Max survive the next 250 years?

Putting a lithium-ion battery-powered smartphone into the ground for 250 years presents an immense preservation challenge. Most historical time capsules fail not because of time, but because water inevitably leaks in and destroys the contents.

To ensure that this iPhone 17 Pro Max survives alongside delicate historical artefacts, the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) engineered a hyper-protective environment for the burial. The capsule’s lid is compressed against indium — a soft metal that deforms under extreme pressure to fill microscopic imperfections, thus making the cylinder completely airtight. Around this precision-milled cylinder sits an 1,100-pound stainless steel bell jar, creating a protective air pocket.

NIST has also ensured that the phone has been safely discharged to a stable chemical storage percentage. The archival box is filled with an inert gas to prevent degradation of the battery components.

Will the future approve of today’s tech pinnacle?

When the capsule is unboxed in the year 2276 to mark America’s 500th anniversary, the iPhone 17 Pro Max will likely look as quaint to those citizens as a 1776 printing press looks to us today. Its cutting-edge 120Hz ProMotion screen shall be ancient history, while its 5G and Wi-Fi 7 antennas will try to connect to networks that faded into obsolescence centuries ago.

The iPhone 17 Pro Max, however, will likely preserve the digital artefacts its holds in its memories, and if the battery works (or someone in the future manages to power it up), it will reveal a treasure trove of information and memories from our present.