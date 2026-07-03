You either vouch for WhatsApp Usernames, or you don’t support it. The Indian government is on the side of caution, and considering how crucial this messenger app is to a country of hundreds of millions, answers are demanded from Meta over implementing a feature that could have serious security concerns.

On July 1, 2026, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) issued an ultimatum to Meta, asking the firm to pause the deployment of the feature immediately and present a comprehensive explanation regarding its security architecture within three days.

Meta, on the other hand, pitches the username feature as a massive upgrade for user anonymity. The Modi administration, however, views it as a potential breeding ground for cybercriminals.

Why WhatsApp brings usernames now

Ever since WhatsApp became a household name in India, WhatsApp’s security identity has been linked to a physical SIM card and a phone number. To message someone, you needed their mobile number at all costs, unlike rivals such as Telegram, which allowed usernames to get in touch.

WhatsApp’s proposed update changes everything. It introduces unique ‘@username’ handles, allowing India’s 500 million-plus WhatsApp users to connect, join community groups, and chat without ever exposing their private phone numbers to strangers.

As far as privacy is concerned, the usernames feature is said to keep private phone numbers protected. This could be particularly handy in large groups where numbers could easily be leaked to marketers.

The government fears that this layer of anonymity, introduced by usernames, will dismantle a critical line of defence against online fraud.

So why did Indian government halt usernames

According to government officials and notice documents, the primary reason for the intervention is the explosive rise of sophisticated cybercrimes in India, specifically the recently hyped impersonation attacks and “digital arrest” scams.

The government’s notice warns that moving toward platform-managed handles could “materially increase the incidence of online fraud.” The state’s concerns revolve around three key factors:

Identity spoofing at scale: Bad actors could register handles that closely mimic government agencies, financial institutions, or public figures (e.g., creating variations like ‘@RBI_Support’ or ‘@DelhiPolice_Verify’) to cheat vulnerable citizens.

No accountability: Telecom-linked numbers carry rigorous KYC (Know Your Customer) tracking. Moving to usernames makes it significantly harder for a regular user to quickly cross-check if the person messaging them is a verified citizen or an overseas scammer.

A weapon for scammers: Cybercriminals could easily cycle through usernames or target victims dynamically without buying thousands of illegal SIM cards.

India’s tech community has already raised similar concerns to portray their fears. Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma openly warned on X (formerly Twitter) that similar-looking usernames could quickly morph into an unmanageable vector for financial fraud if left unaddressed. Comedian and actor Vir Das used his satire to raise concerns regarding the usernames.

Meta says security is by design

Meta, on the other hand, has strongly defended the feature. A WhatsApp spokesperson has clarified that the username rollout is still in an early testing/reservation phase and will be deployed globally with several built-in layers of defence.

High-profile username reservations: Usernames belonging to public authorities, celebrities, brands, and government entities are being strictly held by Meta, which is why lookalike derivatives cannot be claimed by bad actors. “We’ve held well-known names and some variations of them – like public figures, celebrities, government entities and Meta-verified accounts – so they can only be claimed by their legitimate owners. If you try to reserve those, the system will say it’s not available,” says Meta.

Contextual warnings: When an unknown username pings a user for the first time, Meta says that WhatsApp will display info on whether it is a brand-new account, what country it originates from, and if they share common groups.

Rate limiting: WhatsApp also plans to strictly limit how many new and unacquainted people a single username account can contact within a given timeframe. Meta hopes that this could neutralise mass-phishing attempts.

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Phone verification still needed: Meta assures that users will still require a valid phone number to register an account, since usernames do not mean untraceable ghost accounts.

Username reservations are here, as more and more people claim theirs, here’s answers to the top questions you’re asking ⬇️



Q: Are usernames mandatory?



A: Nope, they are optional.



Q: What if the username I want isn’t available?



A: There’s a few reasons you might not be able to… — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) July 1, 2026

What happens next?

Meta now has a three-day window to submit its technical blueprints and legal compliance documents to MeitY.

MeitY has reminded Meta of its due diligence obligations under Section 79 of the Information Technology Act and the IT Rules, 2021. Government sources have hinted that if Meta fails to satisfy authorities, India could deploy legal mechanisms to block or heavily restrict the username feature entirely within the country. This comes just a week after the authorities cracked down on Telegram for not complying with regulations, imposing a one-week ban until the NEET exams were retaken.