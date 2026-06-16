The story of Claude Fable 5 is nothing short of fascinating! Within 72 hours of its release, the model had reshuffled the world order, prompting users and organisations to consider it for future plans. Within 72 hours, it also got restricted from export, leading to its top talent, like Andrej Karpathy, being barred from accessing the model over his nationality concerns (not confined to personal issues). Within 72 hours, it also sparked debates on AI sovereignty, including Microsoft’s Satya Nadella advising companies on developing a loop of ‘human and token capital.’

In essence, Claude Fable 5 has affected the world in a way that no major AI model or development has over the last five years.

While the general notion is of the US wanting to withhold the advantage of the Fable 5 model for its domestic purposes, the real reasons behind the export restrictions are different.

Claude fable 5’s first 72 hours: Anthropic had created a star

From the moment it went live, Fable 5 excited developers, researchers, and creators. Most users shared feats that were often completed in hours or days instead of months or years!

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– A developer used Fable 5 to decode and reverse-engineer an entire 1989 DOS game executable overnight, mapping 602 functions with bit-for-bit accuracy on key systems like terrain generation — a task that had stalled for six months with earlier models.

– Another developer built a functional Minecraft clone from scratch in a single session, generating approximately 45,000 lines of Swift code.

– Teams migrated massive codebases, with one report claiming Stripe-level complexity was handled in a day.

– The model reportedly beat Pokémon FireRed using only raw screenshots and reverse-engineered complex systems like Dolby Atmos in Rust over just two days.

– One creator on YouTube managed to recreate a working copy of Lovable – a vibe coding application. He even claimed that the AI-created version was better and easier to use.

These examples were enough to paint Claude Fable 5 as a genuine leap in agentic coding over Claude Opus 4.8 and other models, offering long-context reasoning and autonomous software engineering. For many, it felt like the long-promised “AI software engineer” had finally arrived.

The US-enforced blockade for Fable 5 sent shockwaves

On June 12, just three days after launch, Anthropic issued a statement revealing that the US government had issued an export control directive citing national security concerns. This means that Anthropic had to suspend access to Fable 5 and Mythos 5 for all foreign nationals, including those inside the US. It even included Anthropic’s own foreign employees. For compliance, Anthropic disabled the models globally for all users.

According to reports, the government became aware of a method to jailbreak or bypass Fable 5’s safeguards. Amazon (a major investor in Anthropic) and its CEO, Andy Jassy, were reportedly involved in escalating the matter, with high-level discussions reaching the US Treasury Secretary. It is said that Anthropic was asked to fix the issue but pushed back on the severity, leading the US to issue the directive. This marked the first time export controls were applied directly to an AI model itself, rather than hardware like chips.

The fallout of the blockade was immediate. Prominent figures like Andrej Karpathy were affected due to nationality-related restrictions. Only vetted US entities and governments retain access to frontier models’ capabilities.

So why did the US ban Fable 5?

Cyberattack potential: Claude Fable 5’s ability to rapidly reverse-engineer systems, generate large codebases, and operate autonomously raised alarms about proliferation risks, from cybersecurity to intellectual property theft and beyond.

Jailbreak vulnerability: The US government viewed a bypass method as a national security threat, especially given the AI model’s capabilities. Even with Anthropic’s new classifiers and guardrails, the risk was deemed too high without immediate mitigation.

Geopolitical and Export Control reasons: By treating the model weights and access as controlled technology, the US has signalled that advanced AI is now a strategic asset similar to sensitive encryption software or military tech. This now creates a clear divide between “safe” public models accessible to everyone and high-capability systems (like Fable 5) reserved for government-approved trusted parties.

While Anthropic complied with the US law, it also expressed disagreement on the specifics. The export controls, however, have now set the precedent that advanced AI will be seen as a means of having a strategic advantage over other nations.