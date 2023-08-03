Why Apple is deleting hundreds of ChatGPT-like apps from App Store in China

OpenAI’s ChatGPT rose to fame in no time, and its immense popularity led to multiple apps mushrooming up with similar functionality. As the demand for AI-powered chatbots grew, various companies and individuals sought to encash on this trend by creating their own versions of the technology. However, the day of these apps now seem to be numbered in China. Technology giant Apple has removed hundreds of ChatGPT-like apps from its mainland App Store ahead of new AI guidelines that are set to debut on August 15.

The new regulations that have been reviewed and approved at the 12th office meeting of the State Internet Information Office in 2023 on May 23 are designed to guard against AI-generated deepfakes and propaganda. It requires generative AI-service providers to register their services with authorities and conduct security assessments before the commercial launch of the service.

The apps that were removed from App Store include Spark, ChatGAi Plus, and OpenCat. Apple has not released a statement explaining why the apps were removed. According to the developer of OpenCat, they received a notice from Apple informing that the app was being taken down as it had “content that is illegal in China.”

“As you may know, the government has been tightening regulations associated with deep synthesis technologies (DST) and generative AI services, including ChatGPT. DST must fulfill permitting requirements to operate in China, including securing a license from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT),” OpenCat was conveyed this from Apple. “Based on our review, your app is associated with ChatGPT, which does not have requisite permits to operate in China.” Reportedly, more than 100 AI apps have been removed from App Store in China amidst country’s latest AI push.

