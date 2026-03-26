Steve Wozniak, co-founder of Apple, has shared his concerns about artificial intelligence. While AI is growing fast and being used in many industries, Wozniak feels it is still far from matching human intelligence.

He agrees that AI has improved a lot but says it cannot think or understand things the way humans do. At a time when companies are investing heavily in AI, his opinion offers a more cautious perspective.

AI feels “too perfect”

Steve Wozniak says one major problem with AI is that its responses often feel too perfect and “dry.” Unlike humans, AI does not add personality, emotions, or personal experiences to its answers.

When people talk or write, they usually include stories, feelings, and small imperfections that make communication more natural. AI, on the other hand, gives clean and structured responses, but they can feel less engaging and less real.

No real-life experience

Another key issue, according to Steve Wozniak, is that AI has no real-life experience. Humans learn from their lives, emotions, and interactions, but AI only works with data.

Because of this, AI cannot truly understand emotions or complex human situations. This makes it less effective in areas where empathy, creativity, or deep understanding is required.

Still not fully reliable

Steve Wozniak also pointed out that AI is not always reliable. Sometimes it gives long answers that sound correct but may miss the main point or include mistakes.

As AI tools are being used more in daily life, this can become a problem. People might depend too much on AI, even when it is not fully accurate.

Even with these concerns, Steve Wozniak does not reject AI completely. He believes it will continue to improve and become more useful over time.

However, he is clear that AI cannot replace humans. True intelligence, he says, includes emotions, life experience, and understanding things that AI still lacks.

With the rapid development of cybernetic technology in recent years, AI has become a part of almost every aspect of our daily lives. Some applications, like optical character recognition or Siri, are now so commonplace that we hardly even think of them as AI.