A recent social media post by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has kicked up a new controversy. The CM, in his post on X (formerly Twitter), announced a Rs 25,000 crore Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Puch AI, a one-year-old Bengaluru-based AI startup. As stated, the deal aims to transform Uttar Pradesh into an AI-centric destination through AI Parks, massive data centre infrastructure, an “AI Commons” platform for citizens, and a dedicated AI University.

However, the post caught attention as many industry experts and his followers raised concerns about the chosen startup for the partnership – Puch AI. The AI startup is just about a year old and has been claimed to have an annual revenue of less than Rs 50 lakhs, which makes many wonder whether such a young startup can deliver on a MoU of this scale. Many even raised curiosity about the CEO of the startup, Siddharth Bhatia, seeking details on his background.

Meet Siddharth Bhatia, the CEO and founder of Puch AI

Siddharth Bhatia is a technologist with a strong academic and research pedigree who changed his career direction to entrepreneurship to build AI “for billions.” Being a BITS Pilani alumnus, he earned a PhD in Computer Science from the National University of Singapore (NUS) under advisor Bryan Hooi. His doctoral research focused on streaming anomaly detection, yielding multiple high-impact papers in global conferences such as AAAI, WWW, KDD, and NeurIPS. Bhatia also received the President’s Graduate Fellowship, multiple Research Achievement Awards at NUS, and was recognised as a Young Researcher by the ACM Heidelberg Laureate Forum. During his PhD, Bhatia also interned at Google Research and Amazon Web Services.

New Uttar Pradesh is embracing the power of Artificial Intelligence.



A ₹25,000 Crore MoU with Puch AI will bring AI Parks, large-scale data center infrastructure, AI Commons, and an AI University to the state.



This initiative will strengthen governance, drive innovation, and… — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) March 23, 2026

Prior to establishing Puch AI, Bhatia founded TurboML as a platform for building continual, adaptive, and personalised AI systems.

He co-founded Puch AI in June 2025 alongside Arjit Jain (an IIT Bombay alumnus). The company states that its mission is to make AI accessible to every Indian, especially first-time users, through voice-first, multilingual (Indic languages with regional accents) tools that require no new apps or technical expertise. Puch AI operates primarily via WhatsApp, offering practical use cases in education, healthcare, and creative fields.

Bhatia has also stood publicly as a vocal advocate for sovereign and inclusive AI – the top goals of the recently organised India AI Impact Summit 2026. He has met Union Ministers Rajnath Singh and Piyush Goyal to discuss AI adoption, data security, and vernacular solutions.

Bhatia also has his share of controversial social media posts, wherein he once made a viral offer of a $50 billion to acquire both Perplexity AI and Google Chrome.

Puch AI and the Rs 25,000 crore MoU

According to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s official post on X, the MoU with Puch AI will deliver:

– AI Parks powered by large-scale data centres to enable enterprises and startups.

– AI Commons, which will be a citizen-centric platform for governance, public services, and everyday AI applications.

– An AI University focused on upskilling youth and working professionals.

In the post, CM Adityanath described it as a step to “strengthen governance, drive innovation, and create future-ready opportunities for our youth.”

However, Puch AI’s reported revenue of under Rs 50 lakh and its status as a startup barely a year old have led to the rise of widespread criticism online. Community notes on the CM’s post and numerous replies highlighted the scale mismatch, with some users calling the MoU unrealistic, while others questioned Puch AI’s capacity to execute such large-scale projects involving data centres and university-level infrastructure. Here are some posts that questioned the scale mismatch.

Lmao ₹25000 crore MoU with a ₹400 crore company 😂

How is it so easy to fool govt man😭 pic.twitter.com/ubSwbgITgD — Garvit Sethi (@garvit_sethii) March 23, 2026

PuchAI has built nothing useful and u gave 25000 crore MoU to them ? Wowwwwww !! 🤦🏻‍♂️😑 You didn’t learn anything from your Singapore and Japan visit – did you ? — Avinash Jha (@avi_nash_jha_) March 23, 2026

Somebody has fooled you maharaj ji.



Check the background of the person who suggested this.



Arrest him.



Go with Sarvam, perplexity or even Google.



Not some AI wrapper. — Gems of BJP (@gemsofbhajpa) March 24, 2026

Can you believe this??

An one year old startup with a revenue of less than 50 Lakh/year is entrusted with 25000 cr 🤦. Does Puch AI really have capability or capacity to execute such an MOU.



It's founder had earlier proposed to acquire PERPLEXITY (worth $20 billion) — D (@Deb_livnletliv) March 24, 2026

Jawab nehi mila abhi tak pic.twitter.com/bV0R1ljAxd March 24, 2026

₹25,000 crore is a serious number, what's puch ai's actual track record before this becomes another headline? — AndreWGMI (@AndreWGMI) March 23, 2026

Read this to know more about this MOU – https://t.co/8m3aq1R7D2 — shyamol konwar (@shyamol_konwar) March 23, 2026

Puch AI and the UP Government are yet to officially respond to the concerns posted online.